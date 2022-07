Emma McClurg, 78, of Vanceburg, gained her angel wings on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Christa and Jeff Baldwin. She was surrounded by her family. Born May 10, 1944, at Vanceburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl Allen and Ollie Jane...

VANCEBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO