The suspect in the Indiana mall shooting fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was stopped by an armed bystander, the police said on Tuesday. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman, had already killed three people and injured two on 17 July before Elisjsha Dicken fatally shot him, potentially saving several lives.Greenwood Police Chief James Ison clarified that the shooter was stopped by the good Samaritan within 15 seconds and not two minutes, as previously claimed in Monday’s press conference.“This error was simply a result of misreading notes during the [press] conference,” Mr Ison said Tuesday. “I...

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO