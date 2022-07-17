ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Recorder

One in custody after standoff in Zanesville

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fR5ZJ_0gj6MyxH00

ZANESVILLE — A hit-skip wreck two counties away turned into a pursuit and standoff in Zanesville Sunday evening.

The driver of a Hummer H2 left the scene of a rear-end crash in Belmont County at about 6:20 pm Sunday evening, said Lt. Russell Pasqualetti of the Ohio State Patrol's Zanesville post.

A trooper in Guernsey County spotted the fleeing vehicle about 20 minutes later and attempted to stop the red SUV. The driver continued driving into Muskingum County, and the post deployed spikes in three locations in an attempt to slow the vehicle. Eventually, both left side tires deflated, and the vehicle stopped on the westbound off-ramp from Interstate 70 to Underwood Street in Zanesville.

Troopers ordered the driver out of his vehicle, but the driver refused. Because law enforcement couldn't see through the Hummer's heavily tinted windows, "it became a barricade situation," Pasqualetti said.

Troopers blocked both ends of the ramp and started to evacuate local businesses. The registered owner of the vehicle has a lengthy criminal history, Pasqualetti said, " we wanted to get people clear in case anything happened."

A Zanesville Police Department negotiator arrived on the scene, as well as some of the ZPD SWAT team, but the driver still refused to exit the vehicle, so the patrol called on its BEAR armored vehicle.

Once the BEAR, all 30,000 pounds of it, arrived from Columbus along with members of the OSP's SWAT team, the standoff came to an end. The vehicle "rolled right up to the vehicle, illuminated it with all its lights and ordered him out of the car," Pasqualetti said.

The driver complied and was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Genesis Hospital for evaluation, and was there as of late Monday morning, Pasqualetti said. The standoff ended at about 9:15.

The driver faces charges from all three counties involved, Pasqualetti said, including charges related to the hit-skip in Belmont County and felony fleeing in Guernsey County. He said he expects inducing panic charges in Zanesville "because we had to evacuate businesses and close roads."

The standoff was resolved with cooperation between the patrol and ZPD, Pasqualetti said. "We used an abundance of caution to not put any officers or the public at risk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wAm7_0gj6MyxH00

Times Recorder reporter Chris Crook contributed to this story.

bhannahs@gannett.com

Twitter: @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: One in custody after standoff in Zanesville

Comments / 5

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a United Dairy Famers store in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday. Jeremy Vest, 47, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said Vest was found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Three County Chase Ended in Zanesville With Suspect in Custody

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – .An intense standoff between a Pennsylvania motorist and area law enforcement took place Sunday at the Interstate 70 exit to Underwood Street in Zanesville. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti detailed the events that led up to the confrontation. “Basically it started in Belmont County...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Gannett#Zanesville#The Ohio State Patrol#Bear#Osp
Your Radio Place

Man arrested after a two county chase that ended in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 westbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wajr.com

Ohio woman killed in I-68 crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – A Sunday morning crash on westbound I-68 killed an Ohio woman, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:22 a car driven by Kealani Brianne Smith, 24, lost control of her vehicle at the 12-mile marker and crashed off the roadway. Smith was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio unhappy with service, threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old dead after east Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police identified the victim of a Saturday crash in east Columbus where two cars collided head-on. According to police, Shannon Davis, 43, was driving north on Nelson Road in a Kia at 9:00 a.m. while another driver was going south in a Toyota. Davis’...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Fire Department is working on emergency vehicle operation training

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Today and tomorrow (July 20-21), members of the Cambridge Fire Department will be completing Emergency Vehicle Operations in the parking area at the Little League Diamonds. Completion of the course is to ensure competency in operating all of the departments apparatus in varying conditions that may...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Reports for Week of July 10, 2022

July 10, 2022 Deputies responded to State Route 664 to an intoxicated juvenile. It was reported a male juvenile was highly intoxicated and required medical treatment. Deputies spoke to the juvenile’s parents who were on the scene. Deputies tried to determine where the juvenile consumed the alcohol. Medics from Hocking County Emergency Services were on the scene treating the juvenile. He was later transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for medical treatment.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Man who robbed convenience store, assaulted employee charged

An out-of-state man has been apprehended and charged following a robbery at a convenience store along Pine Street. Kevin Bolden, 56-years-old, faces a slew of charges after he injured an employee and led police on a chase. According to Zanesville Police Detective Sergeant Phil Michel, on Monday, July 11 at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

At least one killed along route 23 in Pickaway County

COMMERCIAL POINT, Ohio — One person was killed and another left seriously injured after a crash along route 23. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night near route 762, close to Greenlawn R.V. The Guardian has learned that one person died in the single-vehicle rollover, while another was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Official Indictments for Three in Shooting, Body Dump

Three Uhrichsville men are facing multiple charges in the death and subsequent bumping of John Bashline, 37, of Powhatan Point. An investigation determined that the May incident occurred during alcohol consumption, at a residence on Feed Spring Road, and reckless handling of a firearm. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Detectives noted that...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy