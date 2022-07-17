One in custody after standoff in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE — A hit-skip wreck two counties away turned into a pursuit and standoff in Zanesville Sunday evening.

The driver of a Hummer H2 left the scene of a rear-end crash in Belmont County at about 6:20 pm Sunday evening, said Lt. Russell Pasqualetti of the Ohio State Patrol's Zanesville post.

A trooper in Guernsey County spotted the fleeing vehicle about 20 minutes later and attempted to stop the red SUV. The driver continued driving into Muskingum County, and the post deployed spikes in three locations in an attempt to slow the vehicle. Eventually, both left side tires deflated, and the vehicle stopped on the westbound off-ramp from Interstate 70 to Underwood Street in Zanesville.

Troopers ordered the driver out of his vehicle, but the driver refused. Because law enforcement couldn't see through the Hummer's heavily tinted windows, "it became a barricade situation," Pasqualetti said.

Troopers blocked both ends of the ramp and started to evacuate local businesses. The registered owner of the vehicle has a lengthy criminal history, Pasqualetti said, " we wanted to get people clear in case anything happened."

A Zanesville Police Department negotiator arrived on the scene, as well as some of the ZPD SWAT team, but the driver still refused to exit the vehicle, so the patrol called on its BEAR armored vehicle.

Once the BEAR, all 30,000 pounds of it, arrived from Columbus along with members of the OSP's SWAT team, the standoff came to an end. The vehicle "rolled right up to the vehicle, illuminated it with all its lights and ordered him out of the car," Pasqualetti said.

The driver complied and was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Genesis Hospital for evaluation, and was there as of late Monday morning, Pasqualetti said. The standoff ended at about 9:15.

The driver faces charges from all three counties involved, Pasqualetti said, including charges related to the hit-skip in Belmont County and felony fleeing in Guernsey County. He said he expects inducing panic charges in Zanesville "because we had to evacuate businesses and close roads."

The standoff was resolved with cooperation between the patrol and ZPD, Pasqualetti said. "We used an abundance of caution to not put any officers or the public at risk."

Times Recorder reporter Chris Crook contributed to this story.

