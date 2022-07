Sometimes when you think of sinkholes you may think of states down south like Florida. However, they can happen just about anywhere and seem to occurring more and more frequently in New York state. Sinkholes were never too common across our state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO