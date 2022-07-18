ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Teen killed in Adams County crash

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County teen has died after a single vehicle crash. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, on July 6, Andrew Karabinos Jr. was traveling on the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road when the vehicle...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdac.com

Fatal Chester County Crash Investigated

CHESTER COUNTY – State Police in Chester County are investigating a fatal crash. Troopers responded yesterday around 5:42 a.m. to U.S. Route 1 North at the Forge Road overpass in East Nottingham Township for a report of a wrong way driver. A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Authorities say the wrong way driver, a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland, struck another vehicle head on. He was transported to Christiana Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, died at the scene. State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted on charges from 2021 car chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury has found a man guilty on one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of recklessly endangering another person from an incident from April 2021. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Videl Little...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County police officer saves baby in cardiac arrest

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley police officers answer hundreds of calls every day. A veteran officer in Penn Township, York County, recently got a call he'll never forget, and it was a matter of life and death. Officer Michael Smith and baby Carson will forever share a special...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men injured Tuesday in central Pa. shooting

A 45-year-old and 52-year-old man were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to police. Both men are expected to survive, police said. The 45-year-old is receiving treatment at a local...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, PA
Adams County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Adams County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, PA
York County, PA
Accidents
abc27.com

Chambersburg Orbeez/BB shooter wanted

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers. Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Firefighters injured in Adams County

Three Cumberland County firefighters injured in a Buchanan Valley building fire are recovering after a concrete wall fell on them Sunday morning. The firefighters from Vigilant Hose and Cumberland Valley Hose Companies answered the 1 a.m. call to a garage fire near the Piney Apple Golf Course in Mendallen Township, according to reports. Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s chief was first on the scene, finding a multi-bay cinderblock garage in flames with exposure issues.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Nissan Maxima#Wellspan York Hospital#Oxford#Northeast Adams Fire#Ems#Abc27 News
wdac.com

Lancaster County Crash Victim Identified

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the Millersville woman who died in July 15th crash on Route 222 south at Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township. 33-year-old Erika Crossen was pronounced dead on the scene. Her vehicle struck another vehicle with one male occupant. The male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Coroner’s Office says an examination was performed and forensic results are currently pending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Tattooed Man Wanted For Escape, Theft, Destroying Property In Carroll County

An alert has been issued by the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to locate a man who is wanted on multiple charges following a reported 2010 bank robbery. Brentyn Scott Finn, 33, who was convicted of robbing an Eldersburg Susquehanna Bank branch, according to the Baltimore Sun, is again wanted in Carroll County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday, July 20.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that there were gunshots fired near 17th and Derry Streets in Harrisburg at approximately 10 p.m. on July 20. It is unclear at this time if there are any victims, injuries, or suspects. This is a developing story. Stay up...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged for robbing victim at knifepoint

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Jairo Pedro Rodriguez, 42, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after police say he robbed a person at knifepoint, stealing approximately $700 of jewelry. Police say Rodriguez made confrontational statements towards the victim at the entrance of a store and then followed him to...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Police In Frederick investigating Reports Of Shots Fired Near Elementary School

An investigation has been launched in Frederick County after there were reports of gunshots fired near an elementary school, police said. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the Frederick Police Department received a call for a group of males in the area of Hillcrest Elementary School who were “acting suspiciously, and may be armed,” according to officials.
FREDERICK, MD
abc27.com

Adams County building partially collapses on firefighters

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Vigilant Hose Company in Shippensburg responded 1663 Wenksville Road to assist other fire companies with a building on fire. A 30 foot by 40 foot garage/building was on fire. Fire crews were removing roofing to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Adams County man dies of injuries suffered in single-vehicle crash Friday night

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — A 38-year-old Adams County man died Saturday of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Mount Pleasant Township. Travis Gladfelter, of Mount Pleasant Township, died Saturday at 10:05 p.m. in York Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred Friday at 10:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of Fleshman Hill Road near New Oxford, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash Claims Life

MANOR TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. On Sunday, July 17 at 4:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Letort Road in Manor Township for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers and EMS arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on the rider. The motorcyclist was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, but died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released. The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy