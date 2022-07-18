ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

School District kicks off new program

By Gardner News
gardnernews.com
 3 days ago

USD 231 is offering a new program Kick Start that will provide students eight days at the end of July to review concepts from the previous grade level in preparation...

gardnernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school board member Andrew Nussbaum steps down

Andrew Nussbaum, elected to the Lawrence school board in November, has submitted his resignation, effective immediately. Nussbaum and his family are moving to the greater Seattle area, according to a news release from the district. “I appreciate and will remember all of the teachers, staff, and students that I’ve worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

OHS names assistant principal/activities director

OSAWATOMIE — Luke Hall has been named Osawatomie High School’s assistant principal and activities director for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release. Born and raised in Little Rock, Ark., Hall attended Benedictine College in Atchison where he participated in student government and as a football student-coach under NAIA-legendary coach Larry Wilcox who amassed more than 300 wins.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardner, KS
Gardner, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Kansas Reflector

Growing concerns voiced over Johnson County schools losing appeal amid education crisis

OVERLAND PARK — In years past, Kansas education has been a selling point for families moving to Johnson County. It has been a recruitment tool to encourage community growth and to pull in young professionals. Today, however, local leaders fear the collapse of their school system. “Essentially, we’re at the point where we’re looking at […] The post Growing concerns voiced over Johnson County schools losing appeal amid education crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#First Day Of School#Grade Level#Www#Social Skills#Kick Start
kjfmradio.com

MDC offers free virtual Native Plants program July 21

MISSOURI — Are you wishing for a bit more color in your mid-summer gardens? If so, consider adding native wildflowers and grasses as ornamentals. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Native Plants at Noon program from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. This program will be a virtual tour of the gardens at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. The program is offered in partnership with Deep Roots KC.
MISSOURI STATE
gardnernews.com

City of Gardner plans to exceed revenue neutral rate

The City of Gardner approved a public hearing for September 6 at 7p.m. to discuss their intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate. Matt Wolff, finance director, said at the July 5 City Council meeting the city will have a revenue neutral rate of 18.854 mills which is a little more than the 17.445 mill rate.
GARDNER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
rejournals.com

McCownGordon names SVP of Kansas City region

Chris Vaeth, a leader at Kansas City, Missouri-based McCownGordon construction with nearly 20 years of experience with the company, has been named senior vice president of the Kansas City Region. In his new role, Vaeth will lead the company’s Kansas City business unit, guiding everything from business development and constructions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
Film Threat

Back to the Drive-In

Perhaps the only good thing that has come from the pandemic is that people are rediscovering what makes a drive-in a unique way to enjoy movies. It’s about as close as one can come to enjoy the communal experience of seeing a motion picture without the dangers of getting close enough to catch deadly pathogens. I grew up in Miami County, Kansas, where one of the delights of living there is the Drive-In at Midway, which is situated between the towns of Paola and Osawatomie. Unfortunately, the indoor theaters in the area closed down around 1980, so this was how many of my fellow geeks discovered the films that made them happy to be alive. If Covid extended a lifeline to what had been a struggling institution, making drive-ins viable in the 21st century is an eternal struggle.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
gardnernews.com

Legal Notice Olathe City

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, regarding (i) the proposal to amend Resolution No. 17-1009 in order to increase the aggregate amount of the industrial revenue bonds issued by the City in a principal amount not to exceed $240,000,000 and an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds, and (ii) the proposed issuance by the City of its industrial revenue bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $88,739,000 and in regard to an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds.
OLATHE, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend in Kansas City: July 21-24

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got a few things up our sleeve if you need an idea or two. Read on!. Festival of Butterflies invites nature enthusiasts of all ages to celebrate the Midwest’s most whimsical pollinator at Powell Gardens. Spend a day outdoors exploring tropical and native butterflies alongside stunning botanic displays. In its 25th year, this year’s festival includes butterflies and moths from Madagascar, Australia, and the Midwest.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy