Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is already energizing the city with praise for Cade Cunningham and a team that’s “Detroit to the core.”. Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey may have used this phrase to describe his teammates, but it’s a phrase that also describes Ivey himself. One of the biggest storylines out of the 2022 NBA Draft was how the Pistons’ selection of Ivey seemed fated. Jaden Ivey continues an incredible legacy of beloved Detroit professional athletes, following his mom, former Detroit Shock player Niele Ivey. Jaden’s grandfather, James Hunter, played for the Detroit Lions.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO