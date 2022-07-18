ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

Edgerton holds work session on the city budget

gardnernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil members and city staff met Thursday, July 7 to hold a presentation and discuss the upcoming budget and revenue neutral rate for the City. Karen Kindle, finance director, said it was important to review how the city accounts for activities and the revenues and expenditures of the different...

gardnernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gardnernews.com

City of Gardner plans to exceed revenue neutral rate

The City of Gardner approved a public hearing for September 6 at 7p.m. to discuss their intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate. Matt Wolff, finance director, said at the July 5 City Council meeting the city will have a revenue neutral rate of 18.854 mills which is a little more than the 17.445 mill rate.
GARDNER, KS
gardnernews.com

Gardner Council Member resigns

Erik Van Potter, newly appointed council member, announced his immediate resignation from the city council at the Monday, July 18 meeting. Todd Winters, mayor, read a letter that Van Potter had written. In the letter Van Potter said he and his wife had unexpectedly had to truncate their time in...
GARDNER, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school board member Andrew Nussbaum steps down

Andrew Nussbaum, elected to the Lawrence school board in November, has submitted his resignation, effective immediately. Nussbaum and his family are moving to the greater Seattle area, according to a news release from the district. “I appreciate and will remember all of the teachers, staff, and students that I’ve worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Gardner, KS
Gardner, KS
Government
City
Edgerton, KS
Edgerton, KS
Government
KVOE

Kansas Highway 31 to close between Osage City and US-75 starting next week

Come next week, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close part of Kansas Highway 31 just east of Osage City. The closure, which affects K-31 from South Indian Hills Road east to US Highway 75, is part of the K-31 realignment project. Construction is set to begin Monday. Work could continue until early November.
OSAGE CITY, KS
gardnernews.com

Legal Notice Olathe City

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Olathe, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct public hearings on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, regarding (i) the proposal to amend Resolution No. 17-1009 in order to increase the aggregate amount of the industrial revenue bonds issued by the City in a principal amount not to exceed $240,000,000 and an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds, and (ii) the proposed issuance by the City of its industrial revenue bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $88,739,000 and in regard to an exemption from ad valorem taxation for property constructed or purchased with the proceeds of such bonds.
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Public Works Department#Water Treatment#Kindle#Rnr
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shawnee cancels events due to extreme heat in the metro

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The forecasted heat is taking some of the fun out of Shawnee this week. The city said it decided to cancel several events in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible during the dangerous temperatures. Shawnee’s Touch-a-Truck on Wednesday, July 20 will no longer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Simmons Pet Food announces $115 million expansion in Emporia, Edgerton

Simmons Pet Food announced the addition of a fourth high-speed production line in Emporia as part of a $115 million investment on two Kansas facilities Monday afternoon. The investment includes a new pet food distribution center in Edgerton, and the start of operations at a second production line in Dubuque, Iowa. Simmons president Scott Salmon said the announcement comes as part of Simmons Pet Food’s $500 million strategic growth plan.
EMPORIA, KS
LJWORLD

Swimmer who drowned at Clinton Lake identified as former Ottawa resident

The swimmer who drowned at Clinton Lake Saturday has been identified as a former Ottawa resident, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The man, Isaiah Rodriguez, 22, most recently had lived in Pennsylvania for work and school, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Rodriguez’s body was found about...
OTTAWA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Walmart closes after water main break

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Walmart had to temporarily close after a water main break caused a flood at the store. On Friday, the Walmart on Wanamaker Road and 17th Street had water pouring into the parking lot and inside the store. Topeka resident Elaine Sellfors and her daughter were shopping during the time of […]
TOPEKA, KS
Slate

“I Didn’t Make This Law, and Now I’m Stuck With It”

As the Jackson County prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker swore an oath: to uphold Missouri’s laws. And then, Roe v. Wade was overturned. And Baker had to try to figure out what, exactly, the law was. In Missouri, an abortion trigger law was nearly instantaneous. “Within the first 15 minutes, it became law in Missouri upon the decision being released,” Baker says. “I had to pivot pretty hard to see, OK, what is this new law? And then I realized, oh, it’s a near-total ban.”
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy