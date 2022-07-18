ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A stretch of hot and muggy days ahead

By Cesar Cornejo
As we kick off the next work week another round of thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening time once the daytime heating reaches its peak. High will be in the low 90s and upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost all of Maryland under a Marginal (1/5) risk with the main threats being gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. The heat will stick with us as well as the humidity throughout the week. Our next best shot for thunderstorms will be on Thursday and again some of these may be on the strong side.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Mainly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mainly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

