ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sW2Ff_0gj6L1RE00
Barracuda Championship Golf Chez Reavie watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) (Jason Bean)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title.

Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.

The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points.

“I’ve been working hard,” Reavie said. “I’ve been hitting the ball and I knew I could do it. I just kept grinding, and here we are.”

With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.

“I’ll get over there,” Reavie said. “I had no idea that that was on the table until I finished. I’m excited. I would love to go to Europe and play and maybe go play in the BMW or something. I’d enjoy that a lot.

He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

Reavie had four birdies and two bogeys Sunday. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

“It was stressful out there today with the wind and missing some putts early,” Reavie said. “Was fortunate to make some good putts coming in and pull it off.”

Reavie birdied the par-5 12th and made his last birdie on the par-4 16th, holing a 15-footer after his flop approach hit a seam in the grass and shot forward. He got up-and-down for par from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th, holing a 5-footer, and tapped in for par on the par-4 18th.

“I just stayed patient,” Reavie said. “I knew I was going to have to. I knew some guys were going to make a lot of birdies early. I was hoping to be one of those guys, but the putter was kind of letting me down early. Just tried to keep it as close as I could to the hole and give myself some good looks.”

Noren had a 14-point round. The Swede is a 10-time winner on the European tour who joined the PGA Tour in 2018.

“I love this course,” Noren said. “It was pretty tricky today with the wind. It’s been a roller-coaster of a week, obviously, but when you make the cut, you think, well, this is a great week anyway, and then I played good on the weekend and had a blast today.”

Martin Laird was third at 38 after a seven-point day.

“Really tough out there in the wind.,” Laird said. “It was gusting all over the place. I think I started six back of Chez, so I knew he was obviously playing really well. I’d have to play a pretty special round today to catch him.”

Mark Hubbard finished fourth at 37, and Scott Gutschewski was fifth at 35.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernleyreporter.com

High Desert 12U All-Stars open State Tournament play Thursday

The District 3 champion High Desert Little League 12-year-old all-stars are set to play this week in the double-elimination State Tournament in Las Vegas. High Desert beat Walker River Little League of Yerington in the District 3 championship game, and are scheduled to play Carson Valley, of Minden/Gardnerville, the District 1 champion, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mesa Park in Summerlin. District 2 champion Paseo Verde (Henderson) faces District 4 winner Mountain Ridge (Las Vegas) in the other semifinal.
FERNLEY, NV
wbrc.com

WATCH: Horse, rider rescued from bottom of cliff after long fall

FOREST HILL, Calif. (KOVR) – A horse and its rider were stuck hundreds of feet down a sheer cliff in the American River Canyon in California on Tuesday. The incident happened during the annual Tevis Cup race, a trans-Sierra trek that starts in Olympic Valley and ends in Auburn over a 24-hour period.
AUBURN, AL
KOLO TV Reno

Reno will host Miss USA pageant until 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority agreed to a new three-year contract with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. “They will be coming here in 2022, 2023 and 2024 so we’re really excited about a longer-term partnership together,” said RSCVA President and CEO Charles Harris.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truckee, CA
Sports
City
Truckee, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Greenwood, CA
Local
California Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch the rescue of a horse that fell from trail during race in California forest

Crews rescued a horse that fell from a forest trail during a race this past weekend, eventually airlifting the animal out of the woods, officials said. The animal fell over the edge of the trail during the Tevis Cup Race, a 100-mile endurance ride held in El Dorado and Placer counties, on Sunday, July 17, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire NEU.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Tanya Soule of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 547 Sugarpine, Incline Village, NV For 11.5M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 547 Sugarpine, Incline Village, Nevada, for $11.5 million representing the seller and buyer, Tanya Soule. Enjoy panoramic lake views from every level in this low-elevation Lake Tahoe home. Spanning almost 1/2 acre in Incline Village, meticulous grounds greet you on this street-to-street lot. Wood-encased steel beams lift high ceilings of magnificently designed and fully furnished home with style. Private In-law/au pair quarters offer separate entry. Second master suite accommodates main level living and elevator moves through each level. Home offices inspire working from home with lake views. Living and entertaining spaces flow throughout from grand living room to movie theater, family/game room with bar, pool table, card table, and sauna. Radiant heated decks invite a BBQ and relaxation in a hot tub under the stars. Gardens beckon with custom water features, fire pit and bocce ball/corn hole courts. Heated drive, 6 fireplaces, generator, 2 new Lochinvar boilers, and 4-car garage welcome you home during Tahoe winters.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Mark Hubbard
Calaveras Enterprise

A roadtrip to Reno (with lettuce wraps for dinner)

Highway 88 or Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass? It was time to visit my daughter, Gina Burnsworth, in Reno, and I could not wait to get there. I analyzed which road to drive. I had not driven over the pass in several years, and I so missed seeing the beautiful lakes and smelling the aroma of cedar as I cautiously gripped the steering wheel on the hairpin curves. Highway 88 was a straighter road, however, and there were a couple lakes that would present their beauty as well. But, alas, the decision was made for me when the Electra Fire shattered my possibilities. I would drive over Highway 4 and return via Highway 88.
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist dies after South Lake Tahoe collision

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe after a collision with a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol reported. It happened about 6:48 a.m. at Black Bart and Hank Monk avenues, the CHP said. The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old South Lake Tahoe man on...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee Pioneer Albert Johnson

The names are common in California and reflect the rich ethnic and cultural diversity of immigrants beginning with the state’s Gold Rush era: China Cove on Donner Lake and Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County, Negro Bar (to be renamed Black Miners’ Bar) on the American River and Negro Run Ravine in Plumas County, Chino Creek (mixed race Amerindian and African ancestry) in Butte County.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barracuda#John Deere Classic#Pga#The Pga Tour#Stableford#European
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno

New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana Pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But now a new...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Paddling pristine Independence Lake: Agencies work to preserve lake, trout

If you have lived in Tahoe as long as I have, you know it’s always a pleasant surprise to find some new and different bit of Sierra wonderment to explore. Recently, I visited such a place. While I’ve been looking down on Independence Lake on the trail to Mount Lola for decades, I had a chance to not only see it in person, but paddle across it. And I didn’t even need to bring a kayak.
TRUCKEE, CA
tahoeonstage.com

Storyteller Jeffrey Halford has 2 Alibis: Truckee and Incline

Jeffrey Halford is an American original. He plays rock ‘n’ roll, country and soul. Moreover, he’s a songwriter and a poet. Halford constructs stories from his empathetic observations of American life. Jeffrey Halford and The Healers, a trio, will debut this weekend at the two Alibi Ale...
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sierra Sun

Genoa man drowns in Lake Tahoe’s Marla Bay

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Family day on Lake Tahoe ended in tragedy Monday when a Genoa man fell into the water and never resurfaced, authorities reported on Tuesday. William Dunham, 79, had taken his wife, son, and two grandchildren out on the lake for the day. After his son and grandchildren were dropped off on shore, Dunham and his wife returned to secure the boat to a buoy in Marla Bay. Dunham went into the water and did not resurface, said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Guevin.
GENOA, NV
mynews4.com

Mountain lion spotted near Reno neighborhood along the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A mountain lion was spotted 'cooling off' along the Truckee River in Reno Monday evening. Local resident Jason Mattick took to social media after seeing the 'biggest mountain lion' they had ever seen near a west Reno neighborhood. Several social media...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Injured Hiker Airlifted From Auburn State Recreation Area

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A helicopter lifted an injured hiker to safety Tuesday in the Auburn State Recreation Area. Cal Fire officials say that the hiker was reported injured near Tamaroo Bar along the North Fork American River. Members of Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team and other crews stabilized the hiker who was then airlifted to a nearby ambulance, which drove the hiker to a local hospital for treatment. No word was given on the hiker’s condition. The Auburn State Recreation Area is roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Reno welcomes Biggest Little City Wing Fest July 29-30 to THE ROW

Featuring 15+ chicken wing vendors & free concerts featuring headliners Morgan Evans and Colt Ford. Reno, Nev.- The eighth annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, in the heart of Reno. The festival will feature more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Morgan Evans and Colt Ford.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy