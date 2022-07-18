ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

By Aaron Chatman, Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yh7Bo_0gj6Jeec00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m.

When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes.

Man arrested after high speed crash in Evansville

Police said one of the homes was vacant due to a recent fire. EPD said no one was hurt.

Authorities believe the driver was alone during the crashes.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody for traffic-related violations.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Police Looking For Jewelry Thief

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police say man lost control of car, damaged two homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Hearing reset for man accused of killing grandmother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing his grandmother was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but court officials tell us the hearing has been reset to July 27. Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Four days after his disappearance, a wanted hit-and-run suspect has been arrested in Robards, Kentucky. Police accuse 52-year-old Barry Lee Harper of fatally striking a motorcyclist along Old Corydon Road on July 15. The Henderson Police Department said Harper ran away from the scene after the wreck. The rider of […]
ROBARDS, KY
hancockclarion.com

Sheriff investigates three-vehicle collision

Hancock County Sheriff Dale Bozarth investigated a three-vehicle collision around 7:11 p.m., July 10, on the Century Aluminum access road just outside of Hawesville. According to the report, Curtis Fox, 37, of Owensboro, was operating a 2012 Ford F150 eastbound, slowing as he approached a stop sign. Fox was trailed...
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect sprints out of store with expensive jewelry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in broad daylight. According to the Evansville Police Department, the theft went down at Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue on June 1. Police say on that day, the man pictured above walked into the jewelry store […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evansville Police#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
wevv.com

Perry County authorities looking for stolen ATV

Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen four-wheeler. In a statement Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for the four-wheeler seen here. The sheriff's office says the ATV was stolen from the Gatchel area on Tuesday...
hot96.com

One Person Shot Overnight In Evansville

Evansville police are wrapping up an unsuccessful search for a shooting suspect. The incident happened around 3:15 this morning across from the Xcess Strip Club on Fulton Avenue. Police searched Riverside and Court Street as well as Dress Plaza and most of the adjacent riverfront area. The Evansville Fire Department...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man says he was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from work

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people late Tuesday night. According to a police report, the victims says he was walking home from work around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Madison and Lodge Avenue when he was approached by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
104.1 WIKY

Victim Robbed While Walking On City’s South East Side

Evansville police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery. It happened around Madison and Lodge Avenues. Three men came up to a victim, and two of the men pointed guns at him. One of the men told the victim to give them everything he had, and emptied the...
wevv.com

Evansville Police looking for suspect after shooting downtown

Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that took place downtown early Tuesday morning. Authorities were in the area of Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue/Riverside Drive investigating the incident, which happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. We're told there is at least one victim who has been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglar stole “priceless” item from local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
WEHT/WTVW

Drug dealers sentenced for smuggling meth into the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Kentucky residents will soon be doing time in prison for dealing drugs in Evansville and Henderson. James Shultz, 37, of Louisville, Ky., was sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On Jan. 5, 2021, codefendant Sheena Garrett, 35, of Henderson, Ky., was […]
wevv.com

Shipment of 150 pounds of marijuana intercepted in Madisonville, police say

Around 150 pounds of marijuana was seized in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday night as the result of a lengthy investigation, according to police. Detectives say they had been investigating information on a major marijuana distributor in Hopkins County since early 2022. Through their investigation, authorities say they learned that a...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy