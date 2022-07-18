Riverdale "The Stand" Preview Released

Rebecca Balding, who starred in the original Charmed series and the '70-80s TV show Soap, died at the age of 73 on Monday, July 18th. Deadline confirmed through Balding's husband, actor-director James L. Conway, that she died following a battle with ovarian cancer. Two of her biggest roles came in ABC's Soap, a nighttime spoof of typical daytime soap dramas, and Charmed, the fantasy series starring a trio of witch sisters that aired on The WB for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. Balding's Soap role was of attorney Carol David, where she starred for the show's first two seasons in 1977-1979. As for Charmed, Balding played Elise Rothman, Phoebe Halliwell's (Alyssa Milano) boss at The Bay Mirror.
