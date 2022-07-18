Riverdale "The Stand" Preview Released

Game of Thrones undeniably became a cultural behemoth when it initially aired, taking the mythos from George R.R. Martin's beloved book series to new heights. In the years since the flagship series has wrapped, fans have wondered what the long-term future of the franchise holds, and have already begun to get their answer, with a House of the Dragon prequel series set to debut soon on HBO. A new article from The Hollywood Reporter sheds light on the journey to make House of the Dragon a reality, and reveals some of the fifteen different spinoff possibilities that were suggested along the way. According to the report, one concept almost seemed like "a superhero team-up about the fabled Seven Gods of Westeros as if they were actual people." The series would have followed the adventures of Father, Smith, Warrior, etc — and according to one insider cited in the report, "That didn't get very far."

