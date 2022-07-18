ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale "The Stand" Preview Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wild ride that has been the sixth season of The CW's Riverdale is rapidly coming to an end. This week's episode, "Return to Rivervale" answered a lot of questions regarding Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) and the general madness that Archie and the gang have had to deal with this season,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Charms With Charmy

Black Clover might currently be in the midst of a hiatus for both the manga and anime, but one cosplay is keeping the love for the series active by truly charming fans with Charmy Pappitson! Series creator Yuki Tabata is currently in the midst of the longest hiatus for the series to date as he prepares for the manga's final arc, but it's been an even tougher wait because the anime adaptation ended a couple of years ago. Fans have been left to wait for both the manga and anime to return, so it's been a rough couple of months thus far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Steven Yeun on The Walking Dead Return: The Door Is "Slammed Shut"

There are still eight episodes until the end of The Walking Dead, but don't expect to see Glenn one last time. Steven Yeun, who starred on the first six seasons of the AMC zombie drama, is ruling out a return to The Walking Dead Universe as Glenn Rhee. Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn's fate was to be the victim of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), killed by the villain's blood-thirsty baseball bat in the show's Season 7 premiere. Unlike Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) — the episode's other victim who reappeared in a dream sequence later that season — Glenn has yet to return to the show in a flashback or cameo from beyond the grave.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals the Reason for Season 1's Big Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' featured a surprising death in its first season. Hemmer, the often-grumpy Aenar serving as the Enterprise's chief engineer, sacrificed himself after being infected with Gorn young. The dark turn took some fans by surprise, and many were heartbroken to bid Hemmer farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has now discussed the reasons for Hemmer's death, saying that he hoped to surprise fans with Strange New Worlds' first season, and challenge the old Star Trek red shirt trope by giving this red shirt a death that was full of meaning and dramatic weight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Matthew Modine Disputes Major Stranger Things Character's Death in Season 4

Dr. Martin Brenner may rear his white-haired head within the Stranger Things world once again. Following his apparent death at the hands of the Demogorgon in Season 1, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner would make flashback appearances in both Stranger Things 2 and Stranger Things 4, before being revealed as still alive in the present timeline. Throughout his time in Season 4, Brenner reestablished himself as the head honcho of the Hawkins Lab, now rebranded as the NINA Project in a New Mexican desert. Brenner would resume his experiments on Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven before the laboratory is raided by Sherman Augustus's Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan and his forces. While Brenner makes it out of the underground base on his feet, he is made quick work of by a helicopter sniper.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

See New Look at Daryl in The Walking Dead's Last Episodes

Resist the Commonwealth — that's where Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) stands when The Walking Dead returns with the final episodes this fall on AMC. Last we saw him in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale, soldier Daryl went AWOL from the Commonwealth Army after Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) rogue troopers ambushed Daryl, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand). Meanwhile, Hornsby hired Leah (Lynn Collins) — Daryl's former flame turned enemy — to "clear the field" and take out Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the thorn in his side opposing Hornsby's take over of Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rebecca Balding, Actress in Charmed, Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, who starred in the original Charmed series and the '70-80s TV show Soap, died at the age of 73 on Monday, July 18th. Deadline confirmed through Balding's husband, actor-director James L. Conway, that she died following a battle with ovarian cancer. Two of her biggest roles came in ABC's Soap, a nighttime spoof of typical daytime soap dramas, and Charmed, the fantasy series starring a trio of witch sisters that aired on The WB for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. Balding's Soap role was of attorney Carol David, where she starred for the show's first two seasons in 1977-1979. As for Charmed, Balding played Elise Rothman, Phoebe Halliwell's (Alyssa Milano) boss at The Bay Mirror.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

First Halloween Ends Teaser Trailer Released

With only a few months to go before it lands in theaters, the first teaser for Halloween Ends has been unveiled, featuring the return of Michael Myers after his murder spree ravaged Haddonfield, Illinois in Halloween and Halloween Kills. The new film is set to be the conclusion of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of films, which will also likely mean the end of Jamie Lee Curtis' performance as Laurie Strode. Despite the excitement over the upcoming film, her seeming sendoff will surely bring bittersweet emotions among fans. Check out the teaser trailer for Halloween Ends below before it hits theaters on October 14th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: First Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Poster Released

Dungeons & Dragons is heading back to the big screen with a film reboot courtesy of Paramount, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein. The movie is expected to have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con in the coming days, with promotional material already giving tabletop fans their first look at the film. That includes eagle-eyed Dungeons & Dragon fans spotting the film's first official teaser poster hanging up around the San Diego Convention Center.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Jospeh Quinn Was Panicked Over American Acccent

The fourth season of Stranger Things has come and gone, but the Internet's love for Eddie Munson hasn't waivered. The character played by Joseph Quinn was introduced this season, and the Internet immediately fell in love with him. In fact, he even caught the attention of some celebrities. There's been a lot of reactions to Eddie's ending and a whole bunch of adorable fan art. While the world may view Quinn's performance as flawless, the British actor recently admitted that he was pretty nervous about having to do an American accent.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix and Hulu Streaming the Greatest Superhero Trilogy of All Time Next Month

There has been a lot of demand for Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy over the last six months, thanks in large part to that Peter Parker playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The films were available to stream on Peacock earlier this year, but have disappeared from major streaming services as of late. Fortunately, when August rolls around, there will be multiple ways to watch the beloved Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Spinoff Nearly Featured Superhero Team-Up Series in Westeros

Game of Thrones undeniably became a cultural behemoth when it initially aired, taking the mythos from George R.R. Martin's beloved book series to new heights. In the years since the flagship series has wrapped, fans have wondered what the long-term future of the franchise holds, and have already begun to get their answer, with a House of the Dragon prequel series set to debut soon on HBO. A new article from The Hollywood Reporter sheds light on the journey to make House of the Dragon a reality, and reveals some of the fifteen different spinoff possibilities that were suggested along the way. According to the report, one concept almost seemed like "a superhero team-up about the fabled Seven Gods of Westeros as if they were actual people." The series would have followed the adventures of Father, Smith, Warrior, etc — and according to one insider cited in the report, "That didn't get very far."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nope Movie Star Steven Yeun Keeps in Touch With The Walking Dead Cast

Nearly six years after his character's death on The Walking Dead, actor Steven Yeun hasn't lost touch with his former co-stars. For the first six seasons of the AMC horror drama about to air its final episodes, Yeun played fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Glenn Rhee, exiting with his character's death in the controversial Season 7 premiere. Yeun's post-Walking Dead career earned him critical acclaim for roles in such films as Burning and Minari, which made the 38-year-old the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. On July 22, Yeun appears opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror Nope, playing the role of former child star turned Western-themed park owner Ricky "Jupe" Park.
MOVIES

