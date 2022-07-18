ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Select Infielder Mikey Romero With No. 24 Pick In MLB Draft

By Keagan Stiefel
NESN
 3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have made their first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, selecting high school shortstop Mikey Romero at No. 24 overall. The Red Sox have long been linked to...

