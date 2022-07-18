Red Sox Select Infielder Mikey Romero With No. 24 Pick In MLB Draft

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, general manager Don Sweeney moved Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha last week. Meanwhile, contract talks with David Pastrnak are ongoing, but according to one source, it may take some time before a deal is done. Another contract management is waiting eagerly to be signed is Patrice Bergeron’s, who continues to remain undecided on whether or not he will play another season. Last but certainly not least, Jack Ahcan has agreed to a one-year extension for the 2022-23 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO