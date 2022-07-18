ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Day hosted at Allegheny Commons Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was also Family Day over at Allegheny Commons Park.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy had free activities for kids of all ages including a balloon artist, and special guests, and performers.

Family Days happen on the third Sunday of every month through October.

