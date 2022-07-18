NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Odds: Where do Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero Stand After Summer League?
The Summer League season has officially wrapped up. Top draft picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren , and Jabari Smith each showcased signs of future superstardom in their first action in new threads, but the true test will begin when they have to go up against full NBA rosters in a few months.
So, with the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaching, let’s check out the betting odds to win Rookie of the Year.
Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are co-favorites to win Rookie of the Year
Before any rookies took the court for their new teams in Summer League this month, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year at nearly every sportsbook. Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were right behind him in first and second on the odds board, depending on where you looked.
Those odds have shifted over the last few weeks. Holmgren, after his stellar performance in the Summer League for the Oklahoma City Thunder, recently jumped to the top spot on the odds board. Holmgren and Banchero are now co-favorites to win the award at +350 odds.
That isn’t much of a surprise. Both rookies will play big minutes in Year 1 and should be able to put up lofty stats as the stars of their new teams. They’re also the two most popular names in the 2022 rookie class, so they already have a leg up in that regard.
Full 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds
Holmgren and Banchero are unsurprisingly the leaders in the clubhouse to win Rookie of the Year in 2023, but the third name on the odds board might come as a bit of a surprise. It’s not Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, or Keegan Murray, the No. 4 overall pick. Instead, it’s Jaden Ivey (+500), who went No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons.
Smith (+650) and Murray (+750) come in right behind Ivey, and Bennedict Mathurin (+1000) is next on the odds board. Check out the full betting odds for the ROY market below:
|Player
|ROY Odds
|Chet Holmgren
|+350
|Paolo Banchero
|+350
|Jaden Ivey
|+500
|Jabari Smith
|+650
|Keegan Murray
|+750
|Bennedict Mathurin
|+1000
|Shaedon Sharpe
|+1200
|Dyson Daniels
|+1500
|Ochai Agbaji
|+2000
|Johnny Davis
|+2000
|A.J. Griffin
|+2500
|Ousmane Dieng
|+2500
|Mark Williams
|+2500
|Jalen Williams
|+3000
|Jalen Duran
|+3000
|Jeremy Sochan
|+3500
|Jaden Hardy
|+3500
|Blake Wesley
|+4000
|Walker Kessler
|+4500
|Malaki Branham
|+4500
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|+5000
|Nikola Jovic
|+5000
|Marjon Beauchamp
|+5000
|Dalen Terry
|+5000
|TyTy Washington
|+6000
|Tari Eason
|+6000
|Kennedy Chandler
|+6000
|Jake LaRavia
|+7000
|Trevor Keels
|+8000
|Kendall Brown
|+9000
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|+10000
|Jean Montero
|+10000
|Bryce McGowens
|+10000
All betting odds courtesy of DraftKings as of 7/17.
The post NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Odds: Where do Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero Stand After Summer League? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .
