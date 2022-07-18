ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Odds: Where do Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero Stand After Summer League?

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

The Summer League season has officially wrapped up. Top draft picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren , and Jabari Smith each showcased signs of future superstardom in their first action in new threads, but the true test will begin when they have to go up against full NBA rosters in a few months.

So, with the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaching, let’s check out the betting odds to win Rookie of the Year.

Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are co-favorites to win Rookie of the Year

Before any rookies took the court for their new teams in Summer League this month, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year at nearly every sportsbook. Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were right behind him in first and second on the odds board, depending on where you looked.

Those odds have shifted over the last few weeks. Holmgren, after his stellar performance in the Summer League for the Oklahoma City Thunder, recently jumped to the top spot on the odds board. Holmgren and Banchero are now co-favorites to win the award at +350 odds.

That isn’t much of a surprise. Both rookies will play big minutes in Year 1 and should be able to put up lofty stats as the stars of their new teams. They’re also the two most popular names in the 2022 rookie class, so they already have a leg up in that regard.

Full 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAZyb_0gj6J9ZS00
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder is guarded by Jabari Smith of the Houston Rockets during the 2022 NBA Summer League | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Holmgren and Banchero are unsurprisingly the leaders in the clubhouse to win Rookie of the Year in 2023, but the third name on the odds board might come as a bit of a surprise. It’s not Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, or Keegan Murray, the No. 4 overall pick. Instead, it’s Jaden Ivey (+500), who went No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons.

Smith (+650) and Murray (+750) come in right behind Ivey, and Bennedict Mathurin (+1000) is next on the odds board. Check out the full betting odds for the ROY market below:

Player ROY Odds
Chet Holmgren +350
Paolo Banchero +350
Jaden Ivey +500
Jabari Smith +650
Keegan Murray +750
Bennedict Mathurin +1000
Shaedon Sharpe +1200
Dyson Daniels +1500
Ochai Agbaji +2000
Johnny Davis +2000
A.J. Griffin +2500
Ousmane Dieng +2500
Mark Williams +2500
Jalen Williams +3000
Jalen Duran +3000
Jeremy Sochan +3500
Jaden Hardy +3500
Blake Wesley +4000
Walker Kessler +4500
Malaki Branham +4500
Wendell Moore Jr. +5000
Nikola Jovic +5000
Marjon Beauchamp +5000
Dalen Terry +5000
TyTy Washington +6000
Tari Eason +6000
Kennedy Chandler +6000
Jake LaRavia +7000
Trevor Keels +8000
Kendall Brown +9000
Patrick Baldwin Jr. +10000
Jean Montero +10000
Bryce McGowens +10000

All betting odds courtesy of DraftKings as of 7/17.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

