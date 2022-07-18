NBA Rookie of the Year Betting Odds: Where do Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero Stand After Summer League?

The Summer League season has officially wrapped up. Top draft picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren , and Jabari Smith each showcased signs of future superstardom in their first action in new threads, but the true test will begin when they have to go up against full NBA rosters in a few months.

So, with the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaching, let’s check out the betting odds to win Rookie of the Year.

Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are co-favorites to win Rookie of the Year

Before any rookies took the court for their new teams in Summer League this month, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year at nearly every sportsbook. Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith were right behind him in first and second on the odds board, depending on where you looked.

Those odds have shifted over the last few weeks. Holmgren, after his stellar performance in the Summer League for the Oklahoma City Thunder, recently jumped to the top spot on the odds board. Holmgren and Banchero are now co-favorites to win the award at +350 odds.

That isn’t much of a surprise. Both rookies will play big minutes in Year 1 and should be able to put up lofty stats as the stars of their new teams. They’re also the two most popular names in the 2022 rookie class, so they already have a leg up in that regard.

Full 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds

Holmgren and Banchero are unsurprisingly the leaders in the clubhouse to win Rookie of the Year in 2023, but the third name on the odds board might come as a bit of a surprise. It’s not Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, or Keegan Murray, the No. 4 overall pick. Instead, it’s Jaden Ivey (+500), who went No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons.

Smith (+650) and Murray (+750) come in right behind Ivey, and Bennedict Mathurin (+1000) is next on the odds board. Check out the full betting odds for the ROY market below:

Player ROY Odds Chet Holmgren +350 Paolo Banchero +350 Jaden Ivey +500 Jabari Smith +650 Keegan Murray +750 Bennedict Mathurin +1000 Shaedon Sharpe +1200 Dyson Daniels +1500 Ochai Agbaji +2000 Johnny Davis +2000 A.J. Griffin +2500 Ousmane Dieng +2500 Mark Williams +2500 Jalen Williams +3000 Jalen Duran +3000 Jeremy Sochan +3500 Jaden Hardy +3500 Blake Wesley +4000 Walker Kessler +4500 Malaki Branham +4500 Wendell Moore Jr. +5000 Nikola Jovic +5000 Marjon Beauchamp +5000 Dalen Terry +5000 TyTy Washington +6000 Tari Eason +6000 Kennedy Chandler +6000 Jake LaRavia +7000 Trevor Keels +8000 Kendall Brown +9000 Patrick Baldwin Jr. +10000 Jean Montero +10000 Bryce McGowens +10000

