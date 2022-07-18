ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts cafe among world’s best restaurants, according to Conde Nast

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A Massachusetts restaurant was named among Conde Nast's best in the world.

BELMONT, Mass. — A family-owned restaurant in Belmont has landed on a list of the best in the world.

Conde Nast Traveler put Café Vanak on its map of the world’s best restaurants for 2022. The Belmont Street eatery was the only New England restaurant to make the cut.

The list was compiled based on recommendations from celebrity chefs, cookbook authors, food show hosts and others who earn their paychecks through your taste buds.

“It is brightly lit with bright posters of Persian food on the walls, and you will usually find family and friends of the owners eating happily right next to you!” Mina Stone, author of Cooking for Artists and owner of Mina’s in Queens, says of Café Vanak. “I ate chicken kabab (Joojeh), grilled tomatoes, saffron rice, and a Shirazi salad – all delicious, juicy, and perfect”

Café Vanak serves Halal Iranian and middle eastern food, according to its website. The restaurant is located at 271-275 Belmont St. in Belmont.

#Massachusetts#Celebrity Chefs#Food Drink#Restaurants#Persian#Iranian
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

