Memphis, TN

NBA Summer League in Vegas wraps up

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies played their final game...

ClutchPoints

3 biggest Hornets overreactions from 2022 NBA Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets finished the Las Vegas Summer League 2-3, but a few good things came from those five games. Some of the young players showed that they could be deserving of a roster spot. The other batch could find themselves playing for the G League affiliate in Greensboro with a chance to play some […] The post 3 biggest Hornets overreactions from 2022 NBA Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

How former KU basketball players fared during NBA Summer League

The annual NBA Summer League wrapped up on Sunday with the Portal Trailblazers lifting the trophy. KU basketball was well represented during the Las Vegas-based tournament and have five former players competing. Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), David McCormack (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Devon Dotson (Washington Wizards) all played for their new teams while Marcus Garrett returned with the Miami Heat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Best performers from the 2022 NBA Summer League

Young stars were on full display throughout the 10-day 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. As expected, some of the lottery picks from this year’s draft class shined, while some sophomores from the 2021 draft showed off their development after a season in the NBA. There are numerous candidates...
NBA
On3.com

John Calipari named to Conference USA Hall of Fame

John Calipari is already a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; today, Conference USA announced he will also be a member of their Hall of Fame. Calipari is among the five inductees in the 2022 Conference USA Hall of Fame class for his tenure at Memphis from 2000-09. Calipari led the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA title game, including 38 wins that season. As a result, he earned his second Naismith National Coach of the Year honor, becoming only the second coach to earn the honor multiple times since its inception in 1987. Calipari led the Tigers to nine straight 20-win campaigns and nine consecutive postseason appearances, the only Memphis coach to do that. He posted 252 on-court wins — 28.0 wins per season — as the Tigers’ head coach, making him the winningest coach in school history.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols win NBA summer league championship

Portland defeated New York, 85-77, Sunday, winning the NBA summer league championship at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two former Tennessee basketball players made contributions for the Trail Blazers. Kyle Alexander came off the bench and played 16 minutes. He recorded 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks,...
PORTLAND, OR
Rolling Stone

Duke Deuce Is Memphis Rap’s Truest Apostle — But He’s Not Stopping There

Over the last decade, the ghostly influence of Memphis rap has been inescapable, from hit remakes of Three 6 Mafia classics like Rae Sremmurd’s “Powerglide” or A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane,” to underground artists like $uicideboy$ and Raider Klan who have reinterpreted the city’s dark, distinctive style. As an artist born and bred in Memphis, whose own work is greatly indebted to the city’s rap pioneers, Duke Deuce doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing that Memphis music has shaped the sound of so many artists who aren’t from the city. “I think it’s a compliment that so many people are using that Memphis taste,” says Duke, 30. “That Memphis sound is really everywhere, and some people don’t even know they’re using it.”
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

2022 NBA Summer League: Standouts not on a main roster

The NBA Summer League is a crucial opportunity for teams to test out their youth ahead of the regular season, but sometimes new players emerge unexpectedly. As the 2022 Summer League has shown, there have been marquee performances from players who were not expected to steal the show. In particular,...
NBA

