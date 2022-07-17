NBA Summer League in Vegas wraps up

John Calipari is already a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; today, Conference USA announced he will also be a member of their Hall of Fame. Calipari is among the five inductees in the 2022 Conference USA Hall of Fame class for his tenure at Memphis from 2000-09. Calipari led the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA title game, including 38 wins that season. As a result, he earned his second Naismith National Coach of the Year honor, becoming only the second coach to earn the honor multiple times since its inception in 1987. Calipari led the Tigers to nine straight 20-win campaigns and nine consecutive postseason appearances, the only Memphis coach to do that. He posted 252 on-court wins — 28.0 wins per season — as the Tigers’ head coach, making him the winningest coach in school history.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO