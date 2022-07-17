NBA Summer League in Vegas wraps up

Over the last decade, the ghostly influence of Memphis rap has been inescapable, from hit remakes of Three 6 Mafia classics like Rae Sremmurd’s “Powerglide” or A$AP Ferg’s “Plain Jane,” to underground artists like $uicideboy$ and Raider Klan who have reinterpreted the city’s dark, distinctive style. As an artist born and bred in Memphis, whose own work is greatly indebted to the city’s rap pioneers, Duke Deuce doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing that Memphis music has shaped the sound of so many artists who aren’t from the city. “I think it’s a compliment that so many people are using that Memphis taste,” says Duke, 30. “That Memphis sound is really everywhere, and some people don’t even know they’re using it.”
