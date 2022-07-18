LSU football ready for day one of SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

LSU will be the first team to meet the media Monday as the Tigers have the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT slot. They will be followed in the second session of the day by Ole Miss and Missouri.

Kelly will be joined at the event by defensive end BJ Ojulari , linebacker Mike Jones Jr. , and wide receiver Jack Bech .

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Kelly’s appearance at the podium in the main print room takes place at 11:35 a.m. CT and can be seen in the SEC Network. The LSU head coach will also appear on the SEC Network set at 1:10 p.m. CT.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

LSU TIGERS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

Year LSU Head Coach LSU Players 1989 Mike Archer Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson 1990 Mike Archer Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams 1991 Curley Hallman Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey 1992 Curley Hallman Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry 1993 Curley Hallman Kevin Mawae, Corey White 1994 Curley Hallman Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard 1995 Gerry DiNardo Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson 1996 Gerry DiNardo Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker 1997 Gerry DiNardo Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley 1998 Gerry DiNardo Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland 1999 Gerry DiNardo Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell 2000 Nick Saban Fred Booker, Louis Williams 2001 Nick Saban Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk 2002 Nick Saban Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield 2003 Nick Saban Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman 2004 Nick Saban Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson 2005 Les Miles Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams 2006 Les Miles Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry 2007 Les Miles Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey 2008 Les Miles Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson 2009 Les Miles Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera 2010 Les Miles Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard 2011 Les Miles Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson 2012 Les Miles Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid 2013 Les Miles Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger 2014 Les Miles La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter 2015 Les Miles Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette 2016 Les Miles Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White 2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture 2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White 2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit 2020 Ed Orgeron No Media Days due to COVID-19 Pandemic 2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 Brian Kelly Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

(LSU Athletics Media Release)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.