LSU football ready for day one of SEC Media Days

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly will make his first appearance at the annual SEC Media Days on Monday as the Tigers will serve as the headline team on the opening day of the four-day event at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

LSU will be the first team to meet the media Monday as the Tigers have the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT slot. They will be followed in the second session of the day by Ole Miss and Missouri.

Kelly will be joined at the event by defensive end BJ Ojulari , linebacker Mike Jones Jr. , and wide receiver Jack Bech .

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Kelly’s appearance at the podium in the main print room takes place at 11:35 a.m. CT and can be seen in the SEC Network. The LSU head coach will also appear on the SEC Network set at 1:10 p.m. CT.

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

LSU TIGERS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS

Year LSU Head Coach LSU Players
1989 Mike Archer Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson
1990 Mike Archer Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams
1991 Curley Hallman Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey
1992 Curley Hallman Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry
1993 Curley Hallman Kevin Mawae, Corey White
1994 Curley Hallman Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard
1995 Gerry DiNardo Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson
1996 Gerry DiNardo Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker
1997 Gerry DiNardo Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley
1998 Gerry DiNardo Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland
1999 Gerry DiNardo Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell
2000 Nick Saban Fred Booker, Louis Williams
2001 Nick Saban Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk
2002 Nick Saban Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield
2003 Nick Saban Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman
2004 Nick Saban Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson
2005 Les Miles Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams
2006 Les Miles Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry
2007 Les Miles Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey
2008 Les Miles Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson
2009 Les Miles Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera
2010 Les Miles Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard
2011 Les Miles Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson
2012 Les Miles Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid
2013 Les Miles Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger
2014 Les Miles La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter
2015 Les Miles Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette
2016 Les Miles Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White
2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture
2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White
2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit
2020 Ed Orgeron No Media Days due to COVID-19 Pandemic
2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr.
2022 Brian Kelly Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

(LSU Athletics Media Release)

WGNO

Arkansas player talks Hogs’ transfers to LSU

Current Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon spoke out about two Razorbacks, Joe Foucha & Greg Brooks Jr., transferring to SEC West foe LSU in the offseason. “They’re great players,” said Catlon. “LSU is luck to have them, because they’re really good players.” For his full comments, click on the video provided.
WGNO

Brian Kelly: 3 criteria to win starting QB job

“…That’s not gonna work,” exclaimed LSU head coach Brian Kelly when talking about detractors with quarterbacks competing for the starting job at LSU. However, Kelly did set aside three main ways Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, or even Walker Howard can win the job in Fall Camp. For the answer broken down, click the […]
WGNO

Geaux Nation 1-on-1 with LSU LB Mike Jones

Geaux Nation has your coverage from SEC Media Days in Atlanta with, starting with a 1-on-1 interview with LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. Jones spoke out about the new coaching staff, what he sees from the LSU quarterback race & why he has a unique motivating factor for the first game of the season vs […]
WGNO

Geaux Nation 1-on-1 with LSU WR Jack Bech

Geaux Nation leads your coverage from Atlanta with this year’s SEC Media Days. Sports Director Brian Holland went 1-on-1 with one of the breakout stars from last year, Jack Bech. For more, click on the video provided…
WGNO

LSU’s Doughty selected in 2nd Round of MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty was selected Sunday night in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. Doughty, a second baseman from Denham Springs, La., was the No. 78 overall pick in the MLB Draft. Doughty joined LSU teammate Jacob Berry as a […]
WGNO

Former LSU Tigers rack up accolades in NBA Summer League

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU basketball players had some good moments over the course of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, including Trendon Watford being named the MVP of the championship game Sunday won by his Portland Trail Blazers. Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and made 7-of-15...
WGNO

A professional hockey team may be coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— A professional hockey may be returning to the capital area. But, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the team’s owner say the local public must offer assistance for that to happen. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spoke in favor of the team, saying, “I believe it’s...
WGNO

Urban Axe Throwing opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The rapid growing activity of Axe Throwing is now making its way to Lafayette. Urban Axe Throwing is set to open on July 22, and will be located at 318 Bertrand Dr. (formerly the I Love Kickboxing Gym). This fun new way to spend birthday...
WGNO

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Ca. based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000...
WGNO

Odd Holidays: Tuesday, July 19 is National Daiquiri Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drink that’s been popular since the 1890s is celebrated in the U.S. on July 19, which is known as National Daiquiri Day. Some historians believe the sweet alcoholic beverage may actually have been served in Cuba well before the 1890s. For example,...
