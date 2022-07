Our day ahead consists of an upper-level ridge and dry air. This means we will keep cloud cover well to the south and east of the area and decrease our humidity levels. Feels-like temperatures Thursday should be very close to the actual air temperature. However, this ridge we have been monitoring for the past few days will finally bring in major heat from the desert Southwest. We’ll see upper 90s along I-70. South of I-70, it’ll be 100+ degrees.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO