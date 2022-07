Electric pick up trucks are becoming all the rage. As car manufacturers realize that there is a huge demand for electric vehicles, there are more and more options coming onto the market all the time. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is one of those vehicles and it has been a huge hit. It combines the function and classic good looks of a traditional pick up truck with the cutting edge technology and fuel efficiency of an electric vehicle. Still, the Ford Lightning isn’t for everyone. If you have a large family, you may not be able to fit into the Lightning – and that’s a huge disappointment.

