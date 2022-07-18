ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

I-295 briefly shut down at US 13 in Delaware after reports of shots fired

By Jaclyn Lee
Delaware State Police briefly shut down portions of I-295 southbound at US 13 Sunday evening after a complaint of shots fired.

The call came in around 6:47 p.m.

Police say they do not know how many shots were fired or who fired them.

Drivers say it's scary sometimes to be on the road.

"There's a lot of crazy things been happening so far recently. So you just have to drive safe, be careful, be cautious what you're doing, where you go because anything can happen no matter how safe you think it is," said Dwayne Stewart of New Castle.

Police say there is no public safety threat and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Delaware State Police.

Comments / 7

John Biliski
2d ago

if we would be tougher on criminals and leave them in jail things would be better. have you noticed that the law abiding TAX PAYING citizens don't seem to matter anymore! WAKE UP!

Reply
7
Deborah Hunter
2d ago

Was still light outside and someone took the chance of being seen! People just don't care anymore, everyone angry and in a hurry.

Reply(1)
2
 

firststateupdate.com

Shots Fired On I-295, Road Closed, Traffic Being Diverted

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint on I-295. As a result, an increase in police presence will be seen. I-295 southbound at US 13 will be closed, and traffic is being redirected until further notice. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released once it is available.
Daily Voice

Second Naval Acadamy Midshipman Confirmed Dead In Maryland

The US Naval Academy has confirmed the death of a second Naval Midshipman has died in the last two months, officials say. The midshipman's death was confirmed the morning of Sunday, July 17, according to US Naval Academy officials. Foul play is not suspected at this time and the identity...
foxbaltimore.com

Tornado warnings hit several Maryland counties

(WBFF) — People in Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Frederick County scrambled for cover as tornado warnings moved through Maryland. The evening storms caused traffic slowdowns as torrential rain fell on road around Baltimore. These storms come as people are still without power from the storms that swept through...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBOC

DelDOT to Temporarily Close Portion of Lewes-Georgetown Trail

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
