Saint Andrews, SC

2022 British Open: Cameron Young shows at St. Andrews that he's the real deal

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – It’s time to start taking Cameron Young seriously.

The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie is turning into the next Scottie Scheffler: he’s done everything but win. Of course, that likely is a matter of when not if for Young who is emerging as the latest American with a bright future.

Young posted a final-round 7-under 65 at the Old Course, including an 18-foot eagle at the last, to shoot 19-under 269 and finish second to Cameron Smith at the 150th British Open. It’s not often a player shoots four rounds under par, including a 64 and 65 and doesn’t hoist a trophy Sunday, but that was the case for Young.

“It probably hurts a little worse to come up one shot short,” Young said. “If you lose by eight you don’t really care. But, yeah, I played well today. I would have signed up for 65 this morning. And to watch Cameron shoot what he did (64), it was pretty amazing.”

So far this season, Young has recorded four runner-up finishes and twice tied for third, including at the PGA Championship. He entered the week ranked No. 32 in the world and 13th in the FedEx Cup standings. There’s nothing flukey about what the former Wake Forest product has achieved, and if he wasn’t already on Davis Love III’s short list for the U.S. Presidents Cup, he is now.

“The more I put myself there, I think I said at the PGA one of these times I’ll shoot 5-under on the back and that will be enough. And today I did, and it wasn’t,” he said. “So I guess one of these times I’ll shoot 6 on the back on Sunday and that will be enough.”

Young made bogey at the first and ninth holes on Sunday, but sandwiched four birdies in between to turn in 34. He tacked on birdies at Nos. 10, 13 and 14 before his eagle deuce at 18.

“I did everything I could,” said Young who tied for the lead momentarily at the last hole until Smith sank his tap-in birdie to seal the deal. “The way Cameron Smith chips and putts, I didn’t really think he would make a 4.”

Sports
Lynch: Henrik Stenson is another dishonest LIV Golf player, but Europe knew he was a risky Ryder Cup gamble

For a sport that prides itself on values like honesty, honor and integrity, golf sure seems over-populated with people whose word is worth about as much as a phlegm sundae on a sweltering day. ’Twas always thus, of course, no matter how energetically the PGA Tour marketed everyone as being of admirable character and charitable bearing. Thanks to Greg Norman’s ongoing abuse of the Clown Prince’s checkbook, at least now less work is required to identify the game’s most hollow charlatans. Just lob a dart at the LIV Golf line-up. And don’t feel the need to aim carefully.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

