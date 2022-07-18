ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Holliday Selected By Baltimore Orioles as No. 1 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

By Daniel Allen, Staff reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stillwater, Oklahoma, MLB bloodline lives on. Jackson Holliday, the son of former MLB great Matt Holliday, has been selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Holliday recorded...

