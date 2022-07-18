Holliday Selected By Baltimore Orioles as No. 1 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

{"id":21460,"date":"2022-07-21T04:24:20","date_gmt":"2022-07-21T08:24:20","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d21460","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d21460"},"modified":"2022-07-21T04:24:20","modified_gmt":"2022-07-21T08:24:20","password":"","slug":"1982-penn-state-season-photo-archive","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/1982-penn-state-season-photo-archive/","title":{"raw":"A look back at Penn State\u0027s 1982 national championship season","rendered":"A look back at Penn State\u0027s 1982 national championship season"},"content":{"raw":"This year marks the 40th anniversary of Penn State\u0027s first national championship. The 1982 season for the Nittany Lions went 11-1 during the 1982 season with the only loss of the year coming on the road against \u003ca href\u003d\"http://rolltidewire.usatoday.com\"\u003eAlabama\u003c/a\u003e in early October, a week after a controversial victory over \u003ca href\u003d\"http://huskerswire.usatoday.com\"\u003eNebraska\u003c/a\u003e that lives in infamy in Lincoln. Penn State\u0027s march to its first national championship included some big wins against ranked opponents, headlined by the Nebraska victory, with a shutout of West...
