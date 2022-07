BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice. The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall. The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries...

BERWYN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO