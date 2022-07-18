The Little Mermaid visits Hilltop Coffee

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Kids in the Beckley area did not have to go “Under the Sea” to get a visit from The Little Mermaid on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Ariel stopped by Hilltop Coffee Company for an afternoon full of storytelling, singing, and games. Some kids were even dressed to the theme in their Ariel and Ursula costumes. Suzanne Wiseman, the Creative Manager at Hilltop Coffee said she loves these events because it brings the community together.

“It is a nice little hour because the parents can kind of sit back and they can have a treat. The kids get a fun themed drink and those are always fun,” Wiseman said.

Sammie Jo with Sam’s Singing Telegrams will be back at Hilltop on Sunday, August 14, 2022, as Bell from “Beauty and the Beast”.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.