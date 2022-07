LCM (50m) Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. On night one of the 2022 YMCA Long Course Nationals, Anna Moesch of the Greater Somerset County YMCA drew the attention of the swimming world with her 54.33 100 free and 24.46 anchor leg on the 200 medley relay. You can read more about those swims here. Moesch wasn’t the only standout in the womens’ 100 free though, as 17-year-old Texas commit Alexa Fulton of the Upper Main Line YMCA finished second in a time of 55.74. This was her first swim under 56 seconds, and also qualified her for US Nationals later this summer.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO