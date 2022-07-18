Bulldog Insider feature: Valley Children’s Stadium

Mims has appeared in every game since then and displayed the same explosiveness as before the injuries. He rushed for 710 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns last year, both career-highs. He posted career-best single game performances in back-to-back weeks, rushing for 134 yards against Nevada and 186 yards against San Diego State. He finished his senior season with a bang, earning New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP honors with 236 total yards from scrimmage. The super senior enters his final year as a rushing and receiving threat who will be indispensable to the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

