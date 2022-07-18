ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldog Insider feature: Valley Children’s Stadium

By Angelique Martinez
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valley Children’s Stadium is now the home of Fresno State football. The stadium had previously been known as Bulldog Stadium since its debut in 1980. “Valley Children’s and Fresno...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Madera Tribune

Gray readies for Fresno State Bulldogs

Madera South baseball standout Murf Gray (sitting) signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball next year at Fresno State in the Madera South gym last November while surrounded by his family. For years, the Madera baseball community knew greatness was coming from a kid simply known as, “Murf.”...
MADERA, CA
247Sports

Fresno State 2022 Preview: Running Backs

Mims has appeared in every game since then and displayed the same explosiveness as before the injuries. He rushed for 710 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns last year, both career-highs. He posted career-best single game performances in back-to-back weeks, rushing for 134 yards against Nevada and 186 yards against San Diego State. He finished his senior season with a bang, earning New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP honors with 236 total yards from scrimmage. The super senior enters his final year as a rushing and receiving threat who will be indispensable to the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Marshel Sanders impresses ahead of junior season

Clovis West's Marshel Sanders netted scholarship offers from Fresno State, Colorado State, Cal and the University of Massachusetts ahead of his junior season. The wide receiver led the Golden Eagles in receiving yards per game with 85.7, notched 1,028 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame announces class of 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) is pleased to announce the following individuals and teams that have been selected for enshrinement in 2022: Marian BattlesMac FosterConnie GoochKathleen McCarthyRon Scott1955 Fresno Cardinals1974-1976 Hoover High School girls basketball The class of 2022 will officially be inducted into the Fresno County Athletic […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fresno's first cannabis dispensary opens its doors

The Artist Tree announced they will open their doors and become the first licensed cannabis dispensary in Fresno this month. From nearly 100 applicants for a retail cannabis permit, The Artist Tree emerged victorious to become the first dispensary to serve the community of the Golden State’s fifth largest city.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Body Reported In A Fresno Canal For The Second Day In A Row

Report of a body Wednesday morning. A person called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the body in the canal at E Arroyo Ave. and N. H St. Divers have been called to retrieve the person that appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Hundreds Without Power in Fresno, Including Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Power is out in the area of Belmont Ave. and Highway 99 in Fresno Tuesday afternoon. Pacific Gas & Electric says a power line broke in the area, causing an outage affecting 599 customers, including the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. PG&E expected to have the repair...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Signs of heat exhaustion to watch for in our aging loved ones

Dr. Ravi Sandhu, the owner of Synergy HomeCare of Fresno, joins Central Valley Today with tips on how to spot the signs of heat illness in our elderly loved ones and how to prevent heat illness altogether. Synergy HomeCare customizes elder home care plans to fit every family. Dr. Ravi...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired on Fresno’s Bulldog Lane, police say

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was detained after shots were fired into a Fresno apartment unit on Bulldog Lane on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the call was first received around 10:40 p.m. – and as they were arriving more calls were being made by residents about further shots fired. […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Body found in canal west of Fresno

A body was discovered in a canal west of Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was spotted around 8:00 a.m. by workers clearing trash from a gate in the canal near W. Barstow and N Westlawn Avenues. Fresno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and they called for divers...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Boy shot at Fresno house party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A 12-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Sunday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the boy was shot multiple times at a house party around 11:00 p.m. near Knoll Drive and Princeton Avenues. Investigators say at least two suspects left on foot.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno hit-and-run named, no arrests made

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a hit-and-run in Fresno last week was officially identified on Tuesday as investigators continue work to identify the driver of the vehicle that struck them, according to the Fresno Police Department. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Theodore Ceja of Fresno. Officials with the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Body Found In Orchard Tuesday Morning In Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in an orchard Tuesday morning. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Enterprise and Bardsley in Tulare. When they arrived, deputies found a person dead. Deputies say the body...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Community Policy