The city plans to invest $5.5 million into a new Nature Center at Maplewood Park, the vast majority of which comes from COVID relief dollars. A modest, rectangular building sits at the northern end of Maplewood Park, a two-mile stretch of meandering trails and greenspace along the western banks of the Genesee River. At present, it is marked with a sign that reads “Maplewood Training Center,” although it has had...

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO