Heat advisory posted Noon through 7 PM Tuesday for the Northshore into South Mississippi. Highs there will be in the mid 90s with the heat index 105-110. Highs on the South Shore will be in low to mid 90s. Heat index 100-105. Expect widely scattered rain and storms in the afternoon into the early evening. The good news about the storms is that temperatures will drop in the rain. With the high temperatures there is a lot of evaporation. Rain will be needed for the gardens. Take breaks from the heat. Hydrate. Check the Back Seat! Tropics are quiet right now and through the next 5 days. We have dry air, Saharan Dust and some strong winds aloft in the Atlantic Basin. Things should change by the beginning of August as the Madden Julian Oscillation moves into the Atlantic Basin. That is an upward moving pulse of air that can help cause tropical development.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO