Pima County, AZ

Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 215 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Parker Canyon Lake, or 21 miles east of Nogales, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lochiel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Powerful monsoon storms wreak havoc, leaving thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active monsoon season continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning as thousands still remain without power in the Valley. Areas of north Mesa saw almost an inch and a half of rain! Wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down large transmission towers, trees and cacti in many parts of the East Valley.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and rain chances in the afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Above average heat will continue over the next few days with a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. An uptick in monsoon activity is possible next week with temperatures returning closer to normal. Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Microburst destroys mobile home in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A microburst destroyed a mobile home in Mesa, Arizona after monsoon storms swept through. According to KNXV, severe monsoon storms hit around the Arizona Valley late Sunday night, including in Mesa where a mobile home became a pile of rubble with debris scattered across the roadway and around where the home once stood.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water line breaks at 22nd Street, Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson was still closed Tuesday, July 19, one day after a water line broke. According to Tucson Water Senior Public Information Officer Natalie DeRoock, the break was in an 8-inch isolated main. DeRoock said the line began leaking because it was old and in need of repair.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wastewater being used to estimate BA-5 cases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s clear now that the BA-5 coronavirus variant is dominate in Pima County, now making up 80% of the new cases. But how many cases remains unclear. “In the last couple of weeks there’s been an uptick,” said Ian Pepper, an epidemiologist at...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
TUCSON, AZ

