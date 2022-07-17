Z2 Comics Signing Schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2022
2 days ago
You can find them o the show floor at Booth #2621, where they’ll have signings for:. 11am – 12pm – Brittany & Brianna Winner (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: 40×40) 4pm – 5pm – Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) & Phillip Sevy. Friday,...
BAIT is joining BOOM! Studios for a special BRZRKR capsule for this year’s San Diego Comic Con. BRZRKR is the No.1 best-selling comic series by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree, and Clem Robins, and involves the half-mortal and half-God known as B. The capsule is made...
Heroes from all corners of pop culture are honored during the annual gathering at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Valiant, Image, IDW and more comic book properties bring their boldest and brightest to tease new adventures and thrilling expeditions. Marvel tends to be the Top Dog at the annual festival, and will be taking over Hall H for a massive presentation on Saturday night, where the slate of Upcoming Marvel Movies is expected to be confirmed. At the beginning of the convention, however, because the panels kick off and the presentations get underway, Marvel’s most iconic hero – Spider-Man – is getting inducted into a unique Hall of Fame, at a very special location that die-hard Webhead fans will want to visit.
San Diego Comic-Con is this weekend and, to be completely honest, after years of no Comic-Con because COVID, I'm sort of in disbelief the event is even happening. But it is happening and now that Top Gun: Maverick has brought cinema back to life, we're excited for what we could potentially see at the show. Marvel, DC and all the usual suspects are attending -- including Apple TV for the very first time!
San Diego Comic-Con is back with a vengeance after a two-year absence, filling a gap that had remained wide open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consider Comic-Con the pinnacle of pop culture, and this year will prove the validity of that claim. Indeed, Comic-Con is the place where things happen as people gather to celebrate all things pop culture, from comic books to movies and television and everything in-between.
Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego this week, where new "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" TV series will compete before tens of thousands of cosplaying geeks and nerds at the world's most famous pop culture gathering. The week will also feature a send-off for AMC's "The Walking Dead," as the juggernaut zombie TV series bows out with its final season -- and launches a new spin-off, the anthology-style "Tales of the Walking Dead."
One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
As Ezra Miller's personal troubles continue to go public, there seems to be no hope in sight for the 29-year-old actor and star of DC's upcoming The Flash film. The latest rumors surrounding the actor's DCEU career suggest that Warner Bros. is determined to remove him from the franchise after the film hits cinemas in 2023.
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
The countdown is officially on for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the upcoming Disney+ series arriving in a little over a month. The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, has continued to make headlines in recent months, especially as components of its ensemble cast and crew have begun to be announced. A new update from Film Music Reporter reveals the latest crew member to join She-Hulk, with Amie Doherty set to serve as the series' composer. Doherty's past work includes Undone, Happiest Season, and Spirit Untamed.
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is set to star in a new horror movie. According to Deadline, the actor will feature in horror comedy Hell of a Summer, alongside Wynonna Earp's Billy Bryk. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original script by...
Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
For the past few years, Marvel Studios has been working on a new Fantastic Four film which they first confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Since then, we haven't heard a lot of major updates with the exception of the hiring and exit of Jon Watts as the director.
With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati was introduced to the MCU with John Krasinski playing the “smartest man alive”, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. After the film was released, fans are sure that the MCU had found its Mister Fantastic, but a new leak reveals another actor playing the Fantastic Four starring role.
Marvel Studios has been slowly including mutants into their project with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Ms. Marvel revealing that the titular hero is actually a mutant. Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production team are hard at work developing their upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise with the studio, so it seems that the mutants are here to stay. Fans have been wondering what and X-Men lineup in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like as well as who could play the characters. Now, one digital artist has transformed former Superman actor Henry Cavill into Cyclops for a possible appearance in an upcoming MCU movie.
The last episodes of The Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con. As the AMC zombie drama heads into Part 3 of its 11th and final season, which airs this October on AMC and AMC+, the cast and creators will take the stage at Hall H to reveal the Walking Dead Season 11C trailer. But before TWD descends upon San Diego for the show's final Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22, key art from this year's in-person convention offers a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes. See the Season 11C key art below.
AMC won't release the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer until San Diego Comic-Con, but the network is giving fans something to sink their teeth into before July 22. Ahead of its August 14 series premiere on AMC and AMC+, a new teaser for the episodic anthology set within The Walking Dead Universe highlights its all-star cast of walker apocalypse survivors, including Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), returning as Alpha of the Whisperers. Watch the new Tales of TWD teaser trailer above.
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Startattle.com – Predator 5 movie. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, Naru sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, is a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
The first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will arrive next week at San Diego Comic-Con, but fans don't have to wait any longer to get an idea of what another of the upcoming series' key characters looks like. On Thursday, AMC released a first look at Bailey Bass as Claudia in a new image shared on social media. The image isn't a full reveal of the character, but certainly gives an indication of what we might expect — particularly thanks to the caption which reads "Sister, daughter, infant death." You can check it out for yourself below.
