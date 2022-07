Virginia State Police has released more details on a fatal crash in Augusta County reported on Monday at 1 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 222 mile marker. A state trooper was stationary at the 221 mile marker on Interstate 81 when he observed a 2006 Nissan Armada traveling north on Interstate 81. The trooper’s radar registered the vehicle at 100 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens, the Nissan accelerated. Moments later the Nissan ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the median.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO