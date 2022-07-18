ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Commitment Jett Williams Drafted 14th Overall by New York Mets

By Elizabeth Keen
Mississippi State baseball commitment Jett Williams was selected 14th overall by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Williams prepped at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, where he was ranked as the top shortstop and overall player in the state according to Perfect Game. Nationally, he is a top-20 player and the fifth-best at his position.

The 5-foot-8, 187-pounder has elite upper-body strength and is a speedy threat on offense. Last season, Williams posted a .347 batting average with five doubles, nine triples and five home runs as well as 15 stolen bases.

Williams will likely not be making it to Mississippi State's campus in the fall, as he has been given a golden opportunity as one of the highest-picked high schoolers in this year's MLB Draft. He will be able to officially sign with the Mets in the next few weeks.

Despite probably losing out on Williams, the Bulldogs still have a talented group of returners, transfers and commitments that are expected to officially join the team heading into next season.

