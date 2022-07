WASHINGTON (TND) — At Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana Sunday, an armed civilian was able to intervene just moments after a deadly shooting broke out, saving lives. The gunman, 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, shot five people at the suburban Indianapolis shopping mall — killing three of them — before 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken shot and killed him.

