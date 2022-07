MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America truck made another stop in Marquette on Wednesday. Dozens of cars lined up at the Berry Center to receive food. Organizations like Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, United Way of Marquette and individual volunteers helped bring the event together. The Assistant Director of UPHCS, Tyler LaPlaunt, said these partnerships are key to making events like the one on Wednesday happen.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO