ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Bringing it Back at New River Park

By Logan Ross
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfMyd_0gj68ptr00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, July 27, 2022, at New River Park in Beckley, it was all about bringing it back.

The Enlightenment to Empowerment group along with their sponsors put on an event to bring people together but also bring them back to the days where a Sunday in the park was routine.

“We are bringing back what we are losing in America which is family and community and a sense of ties. The ties that bond us together are stronger than those that tear us apart,” Elaina Hurley, Enlightenment to Empowerment President said.

Enlightenment to Empowerment has a goal of helping enlighten, and then empowering. The Enlightenment comes with helping people find their strengths and weaknesses and their wants and needs.

“We are like a resource broker we help negate their way through the community to various food banks, clothing pantries, help with utilities, furthering their education the sky is the limit,” Hurley said. “We help people to help themselves. We get them enlightened to become empowered and once you are empowered you can do anything.”

The day was full of fellowship, outreach and fun. It did not matter the color of your skin, your religion, or your origin, the day was all about being together and embracing one another for who you are.

“We welcome everybody. We welcome the LGBTQ community, transgenders, all races, all origins, all religions, because we are all different,” Hurley said. “I believe God he just a mosaic world because he was creating and if you are a creator you create colorful and that is what God did so I am bringing everyone together.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

The Greenbrier Resort: A Legendary Technicolor Happy Place

The Greenbrier luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia is a secluded retreat located in the Allegheny Mountains in Greenbrier County. The iconic hotel is all about old-school elegance with a highly saturated aesthetic. The Greenbrier, dubbed “America’s Resort”, is a National Historic Landmark with classic architecture. The historic...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

New art revealed at Beckley skate park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The ’90s are alive in Beckley at Freedom Skate Park during the BEX Open Air Art Expo for this All Wheels Welcome event. New murals on the skatepark will be revealed. Artist Mikael Bates says the opportunity to display their art is a blessing. “I’m really, really excited about it. I keep […]
BECKLEY, WV
Travel Maven

7 Hidden West Virginia Waterfalls You Must See

A hike through the thick wooded forests of West Virginia can often lead to breathtaking views. From narrow streams that plunge over cliffs to river-spanning crests, there are over 200 waterfalls waiting to be discovered here.
WVNS

Beckley gets dedicated remote workspace

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Beckley today, July 20, 2022, for a workspace dedicated entirely to remote workers. The event welcomed five remote workers into the space at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.The remote workspace was created for several reasons, one of which was to try to attract new talent […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
WVNS

Preparations in full swing for Friends of Charity Auto Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An annual event is returning that should really get your motor running. The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will be at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport starting July 22, 2022. While many are feeling the crunch of higher gas prices this summer, take advantage of the fun, food, concert, and family-friendly attractions. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
woay.com

State Fair of West Virginia to host inaugural Big Wheel Bash for scholarship program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia established an endowment fund to help support students across the state through scholarships. The State Fair, along with the help of corporate and individual sponsors, provide five 4-year scholarships annually at $1,000. This year, the fair will host an inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser created to help benefit the scholarship and endowment fund.
CHARITIES
WVNS

Covid cancels Theatre West Virginia shows

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– As Covid cases rise around the state, one official in Raleigh County and the manager of Theatre West Virginia reported Monday that it’s not business as usual, all because of Covid. Theatre West Virginia general manager Scott Hill had planned to put on five performances of Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boys: The Musical” […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley building recognized as historic landmark

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker. The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.  Things were different back then. Most of the crimes […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Cole Chevrolet holds fundraiser to help schools in the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One rivalry in the Two Virginias is getting a head start. The Cole Chevy Dealership in Bluefield, West Virginia decided to hold a fundraising event to help raise money for both Graham High School and Bluefield High School’s athletic programs. The football team and cheerleaders from their respective schools will accept donations […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

A Leap of Faith: The BASE Jumper Who Made History

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, July, 16, 2022, was a memorable day because there was a sign unveiling for Burton Ervin, the man who became the Father of Bridge Day. On August 17, 1979, Burton Ervin made history as the first man to BASE jump from the New River Gorge Bridge, illegally. “He was picked […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Airboat tours offer exciting means to explore Hatfield-McCoy country

MATEWAN, W.Va.—The mountainous borderland between Kentucky and West Virginia where the Hatfields and McCoys once feuded is now increasingly the domain of adventure travelers. Seeking a retreat in one of the most remote sections of the Appalachian Mountains, here adventurers on all-terrain vehicles climb into the precipitous hills, and...
MATEWAN, WV
WVNS

Fairlea Annual Music Bash cancelled

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department announced on their Facebook July 18, 2022 that the annual Music Bash for 2022 hosted by the VFD will be cancelled. The Annual Music Bash is a community concert hosted by the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department that benefits the Fire Department. All proceeds go to new materials and other costs that come with the life-saving job. This year the VFD said the costs for the event have nearly tripled and do not believe it would a net positive for the Fire Department.
FAIRLEA, WV
wvpublic.org

Descendant Revisits, Revives African American Cemetery

On a warm summer day, Susie Green and her 97-year-old mother Thedia Harris walked across a slope of Maple Hill Cemetery, looking for gravestones Thedia might recognize. Green read a marker and called out “Trigg” to her mother. “Oh yeah, I knew some of the Triggs,” Harris said....
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

Best pocketknife is the one you always have with you

When I was a boy, a good pocketknife was essential in the woods, fields, hog pens, barns and along mountain tributaries in Southern West Virginia. “If you’ve got your pants on, you should have your pocketknife with you,” my granddaddy Sidney Stanton Rice would tell us kids growing up in McDowell County.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The Little Mermaid visits Hilltop Coffee

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Kids in the Beckley area did not have to go “Under the Sea” to get a visit from The Little Mermaid on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Ariel stopped by Hilltop Coffee Company for an afternoon full of storytelling, singing, and games. Some kids were even dressed to the theme in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Baby Rowdey’s Hustle for the House

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Hunter “Rowdey” Williams of Daniels is almost six months old, but he already has a following on Facebook. Rowdey’s parents, Audrey and Robert Williams said he also has many friends at the family’s church, Calvary Assemblies of God, and on his brother Austin Long’s baseball team. “They all like him better than […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

BEX Arts Week has something for everyone

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is time to engage your creative minds for the 2022 BEX Arts Week. BEX has been working with artists, organizations, and businesses to help create programs that are featured throughout their Arts Week. From Friday, July 15, 2022 through Saturday, July 23 you can participate in all sorts of different […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In movie lineup for the weekend announced

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Tuesday. The Oak Hill startup has become a local favorite, and has been steadily gaining traction over the weeks as new amenities continue to make their way to the venue – more on that here.
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

WATCH: Let’sTalk+ Episode 5 from Otter & Oak in Hinton, WV!

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Join Logan Ross and Claudia Sessa from the Otter Cafe inside of Otter & Oak in Hinton for a musical episode of Let’sTalk+! They will be joined by TikTok influencer and musician Philip Bowen who will talk about his WV roots! They will also take a deeper look into what Hinton […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy