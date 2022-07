MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, a much loved charity run/walk hit the streets of the U.P. again on Wednesday night. Over 125 people turned out to participate in Great Lakes Recovery Centers “Run for Recovery” in Marquette. The event was also held in L’Anse and Sault Ste. Marie. There was a 5k and 10k run as well as a 5k walk. They also offered a virtual option for those who couldn’t attend in person.

