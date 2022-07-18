ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Man Injured Following Shooting in Pittsburg

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking for suspects after a man was shot in Pittsburg Sunday morning. The incident...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Near Vallejo School

A school in Vallejo was in lockdown Wednesday morning following a shooting on campus, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at John Finney High School on Amador Street at around 9:25 a.m., police said. When they arrived, they saw evidence of a shooting on the school's education...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburg, CA
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Shooting reported near Vallejo high school

VALLEJO (KRON) – A lockdown of John Finney High School in Vallejo was lifted midday Wednesday after a shooting occurred in the area this morning, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The shooting was reported in the area of the 1300 block of Amador Street around 9:24 a.m. A...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Calif. - Two teenage boys with gunshot wounds walked themselves into a Richmond hospital Tuesday night, according to police. Richmond police said around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at a park in the Hilltop Green subdivision. While investigating the incident, officers said two teens walked...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Shooting In Stockton Leaves Woman Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive. When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women. The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen. Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Valero#Police#Violent Crime
news24-680.com

One Dead In Orinda Crash Wednesday

A male driver died after apparently losing control of his SUV and crashing off eastbound Highway 24 in Orinda, firefighters finding the vehicle had come off the freeway and collided head-on with a tree. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. off the eastbound lanes between Camino Pablo and the...
ORINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Early Morning Shooting At Stockton Car Wash

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police say the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital. No information on a motive or a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: July 15-17

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 15-17,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old man shot in leg Monday morning in Stockton

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland woman goes missing for second time in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy