Man Injured Following Shooting in Pittsburg

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested.
Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim.
The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say.
Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area.
Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop.
Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday.
According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive.
When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot.
The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women.
The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen.
Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police say the victim was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.
No information on a motive or a suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
