Uvalde, TX

Acting Uvalde police chief placed on administrative leave, internal review launched

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Uvalde city leaders on Sunday placed acting police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas on administrative leave as they launch an internal review of the department’s response to Texas’ deadliest school shooting.

Former Austin police detective Jesse Prado, a private investigator, will conduct the investigation.

The moves follow the Sunday release of a 77-page report by a Texas House committee charged with reviewing the action taken by law enforcement during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin echoed the sentiment from the report’s findings that “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" were factors in the shooting and subsequently in the decision to place Pargas on leave.

Pargas was acting police chief on the day of the shooting.

"We feel like that was the right call until we get all of the facts,'' McLaughlin said.

City officials did not say whether Pargas would continue to be paid.

Embattled Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from City Council, newspaper reports

The internal investigation will delve into whether Pargas was responsible for taking command, steps taken to establish that command and the interaction between the number of responding agencies.

“We agree with the committee’s review of the incident, there was a failure of command,” McLaughlin said in a release. ”We want to know which agency took what specific actions to take command, and where did the critical breakdown occur."

Some of the footage shows students being rescued through windows in classrooms away from the shooting in Rooms 111 and 112.

One officer uses a collapsible baton to smash a window as another yells into the opening: "Is anybody in here? Police! I want everyone to come to the window right now."

As children are carefully helped out to avoid broken glass, they run to waiting officers in a nearby parking lot.

"It's OK. It's OK. Run, run. run!" an officer says.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Acting Uvalde police chief placed on administrative leave, internal review launched

defendernetwork.com

Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
CBS DFW

Uvalde cop criticized for checking phone was slain teacher Eva Mireles' husband

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — A Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School is the husband of a teacher who was killed in the classroom and had contacted him after after being shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the officer was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May 24 attack.Roughly 80 minutes of surveillance video published this week by the Austin...
KSAT 12

Remains found in Bandera identified as missing woman, report says

Skeletal remains found in Bandera have been identified as a woman who disappeared last month, according to the Bandera Bulletin. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King told the newspaper this week that the remains belonged to Brittany McMahon, 33. Her cause of death is pending results from an autopsy. McMahon...
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
Newsweek

Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
