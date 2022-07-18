ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, SD

Highway 12 in Plymouth Co. closing for construction

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON, S.D. — A new construction project is set to get started in Plymouth Co., Iowa on Monday,...

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Kingsley issues lawn watering restrictions due to ongoing drought

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The drought we're currently in has another northwest Iowa community imposing restrictions on lawn watering. The City of Kingsley in Plymouth County is restricting when watering is allowed based on your home's street address. Houses with odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,...
KINGSLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa Cities Ask Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

(Sioux City, IA) — With another hot day ahead and forecast highs mainly in the 90’s all week, Sioux City is joining the growing list of Iowa communities that are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. City utilities director Brad Puetz (pitts) is launching an immediate odd-even irrigation schedule and says lawns should only be watered up to three days a week. For now, the schedule is voluntary. Odd-numbered addresses in Sioux City would irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and even-numbered addresses would water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday — there would be NO watering on Monday. Watering should be done at night and during the early morning to avoid the hot afternoon sun when the water will quickly evaporate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR INPUT ON DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE

THIS FRIDAY, SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS WILL HOST A POP-UP EVENT TO SHOW DETAILS OF THE DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION PLAN. CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE CITY AND J-E-O CONSULTING GROUP WILL HAVE A TABLE SET UP AT THE PEARL STREET PARK WITH DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED PLAN. DTPLAN1 OC…SHARE THEIR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

RAGBRAI preparations being made in Siouxland

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — We're just days away from the start of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, and the 49th edition of the ride will spend a lot of time in Siouxland this year. Sergeant Bluff and Ida Grove are preparing to host thousands of riders and their support crews.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Jefferson, IA
Plymouth County, IA
Traffic
State
South Dakota State
City
Jefferson, SD
County
Plymouth County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
Plymouth County, IA
Government
City
Plymouth, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Ramp from westbound US 20 to southbound I-29 to close July 25th

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A bridge repair project at the I-29/129/US 20 interchange in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from westbound US 20 to southbound I-29 at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25th, until Thursday, Sept. 1st., according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY WAREHOUSE

A FIRE EARLY MONDAY CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A SIOUX CITY WAREHOUSE STRUCTURE ALONG STEUBEN STREET. LT. JOHN NELSEN SAYS SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1530 STEUBEN STREET AROUND 2 A.M.AND FOUND THE BUILDING IN FLAMES:. STEUBEN1 OC…………. UPON THEM. :21. THOSE PROPANE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

19-year-old from Sioux City killed in crash east of Lexington

LEXINGTON, NEB. — A 19-year-old Sioux City woman was fatally injured when she was thrown from an SUV as it rolled on Interstate 80 east of Lexington. The crash occurred before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday about halfway between Lexington and Overton, said Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody. Witnesses told sheriff's...
LEXINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Construction Project#Urban Construction#Plymouth Co#Iowa Highway 12#K 18
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW TRADES BLDG

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS BROKEN GROUND ON A NEW CONSTRUCTION TRADES BUILDING. SCHOOL BOARD VICE PRESIDENT TAYLOR GOODVIN SAYS THE $4.15 MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY WILL ALLOW CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS TO GAIN HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS IN THE TRADES INDUSTRY:. TRADES1 OC…..A SHOPS CLASS. :15. GOODVIN SAYS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Fair Confirms “Special Days” in 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Families Dealing With Aftermath of Home Explosion

3 people were sent to the hospital after a home in Le Mars, Iowa, exploded. According to KTIV, investigators believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas buildup in one of the homes and that the gas ignited after a water heater was being lit, which caused an explosion that damaged two homes.
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

Touchstone Healthcare Community under new management as it prepares to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City senior living facility is closing its doors after hundreds of reported violations over the course of two decades. Touchstone Healthcare Community, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, has accrued 441 federal violations and 43 state violations since 1999, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The facility has also had thousands of dollars of fines imposed against them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Hearing to Restore Trailer Park Power Continued

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Residents still living in a Spencer Trailer Park where the power has been cut will have to brave at LEAST two more weeks without air-conditioning. Park owner Bill Caskey and resident Margaret George filed a motion in Clay County district court to have the electricity – which was cut the morning of July 12th – restored immediately.
SPENCER, IA
KCAU 9 News

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many […]
IOWA STATE
KEYC

‘Overlooked’ victim in Le Mars explosion launches fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another victim in the Le Mars explosion is coming forward after his home also was destroyed. Steve Waggoner owned the neighboring home to the explosion, and he suffered a severe concussion and a cut to his feet. His friend, Laura Jones, has organized a verified online fundraiser in his honor.
LE MARS, IA
kscj.com

SGT. BLUFF GETS READY FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS

SEVERAL THOUSAND BICYCLE RIDERS AND THEIR FAMILIES AND SUPPORT PEOPLE WILL START ARRIVING IN SERGEANT BLUFF LATER THIS WEEK FOR RAGBRAI…THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA. ANDREA JOHNSON OF THE SGT. BLUFF CITY COUNCIL IS ON THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE, AND SAYS THEY EXPECT...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passenger hurt in ATV crash by Ireton

ALVORD—A passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, July 16, along the 2100 mile of Elmwood Avenue east of Alvord. A 16-year-old male was going down a hill on private property when he lost control of the side-by-side resulting in it rolling, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ALVORD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for intoxication

SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:05 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Chad Daniel Study stemmed from a report of an incident at the Sidebar in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. Staff members told...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy