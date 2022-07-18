Body of missing woman found in Tickfaw River

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials discovered the body of a missing woman in Tickfaw River, Thursday (July 14).

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), officials had been searching for 70-year-old Lee Ann Collette, a resident of Holden who was declared missing earlier this month.

Her family told deputies she often went swimming in the Tickfaw River, which was accessible just behind her home.

A search on the ground and by air led to the discovery of Collette’s body Thursday evening.

Deputies announced Sunday, July 17 that Collette lost her life in a drowning incident and there were no signs of foul play.

Sadly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Louisiana is among the U.S. states with the highest drowning death rates.