3 killed in Indiana mall shooting; gunman shot by armed civilian

Authorities said three people were shot and killed at an Indiana mall on Sunday before an armed civilian shot and killed the gunman.

Greenwood Police Department (GPD) chief Jim Ison said in a statement that two other individuals were wounded, adding that authorities arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting at the mall’s food court, the New York Times reported .

“It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Ison said at a news conference Sunday evening.

In a statement, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the scene was under control and there was no further threat to the public, according to the Associated Press.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers added. “Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

The Hill has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department and the mayor’s office for additional information.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced that it will assist local authorities with its investigation of the shooting.

The U.S. has experienced a string of mass shootings in the past months, from an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, to a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

In the aftermath of the Uvalde school massacre, lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, heralded as the most significant federal legislation on gun violence in nearly 30 years. President Biden signed the bill into law last month.

Updated: 10:13 p.m.

