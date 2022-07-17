ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

You can nominate your product for the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards

By Spencer Hart
Wallpaper*, T3's sister site and the global authority on design, technology, transport, and interiors, has announced the second iteration of its awards event for ideas that inspire and technology that lasts.

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2022 celebrate the objects, accessories, services and tools that combine beauty, design, innovation and style to make the very most of our digital lifestyles and make the places we inhabit noticeably smarter.

The panel of Wallpaper* editors, designers and industry experts will judge each category based on quality, impact and user experience.

The best thing is – anyone can enter; the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards celebrates big tech brands, start-ups, innovators, designers and makers.

All you have to do is make stuff that beautifies and improves the spaces that surround us.

Winning a Smart Space Award is more than just an industry accolade.  As well as receiving an award in recognition of their achievement winners will be featured in the print edition of Wallpaper* as well as extensive coverage online and across social channels.

Winners will also have the opportunity to purchase a license for the award logo to use on product marketing and promotional collateral.

Winners will need to provide a 3D image of their winning product.

Enter your product on the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2022 entry site .

