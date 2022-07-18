Firefighter’s leg seriously injured during response to NYC crash, report states

A 14-year-old boy from Plainfield was killed after being in the head while riding a scooter in a targeted shooting in Harlem Tuesday afternoon. Justin Streeter had left a deli with a 15-year-old on East 128th Street when a man fired several shots at them around 4:20 p.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The boys ran toward cars parked along the street when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO