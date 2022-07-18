‘Star Wars’: Ewan McGregor Shares His Theory on Why Critics Panned the Prequels

Ewan McGregor has expressed his feelings toward the Star Wars prequels while promoting Obi-Wan Kenobi . Critics were not too kind to the prequel movies when they first came out, but fans have developed a recent appreciation of them. Ewan McGregor addresses the harsh reaction from critics toward the prequels and shares his theory for why critics felt that way.

Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the ‘Star Wars’ prequels

George Lucas returned to direct the prequel trilogy, which explored the old days of the Jedi before the Empire took over the galaxy. In Episode I — The Phantom Menace , Ewan McGregor makes his Star Wars debut as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi. Throughout the trilogy, Obi-Wan trains Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) , who eventually falls to the Dark Side and becomes Darth Vader.

In an interview with GQ , McGregor acknowledges that the prequel movies are quite different than the original Star Wars trilogy. While that’s arguably for better or worse, Mcgregor respects the creative risks that Lucas took with this trilogy.

“I admire George for having tried to do something different with them,” McGregor said. “He didn’t just set out to make another three Star Wars films that felt like the original ones. I respected him for that. I think that’s ballsy and interesting.”

McGregor shares his theory for why critics didn’t like the prequels

Mcgregor has shared in past interviews that he enjoys the prequels more since fans seem to love them. However, that wasn’t the case when the prequel movies first came out, and many critics and Star Wars fans had divided reactions. Ewan McGregor explained his theory to GQ about why critics panned Star Wars prequels when they premiered.

“I think the critics just wanted to feel like they were seven or eight again, and they didn’t get that,” he shared. “So I was left with that [reaction] for years and years, and it took [until I started] meeting people, and I realized how important our films have been to them.”

Lucas has always stated that Star Wars movies are meant for kids. Each trilogy has a different meaning for the generation that grew up with them. Adults at the time of the prequels may not respond to them as fondly as kids who grew up with them do because they have a fondness for them. The Disney sequel trilogy is divisive for many Star Wars fans, but kids now could love them later as adults.

McGregor returned to ‘Star Wars’ in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Ewan McGregor’s new love for the prequels could have influenced him to return to Star Wars for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ . The series recently wrapped up its six-episode run, and Star Wars fans were delighted to see the return of both McGregor and Christensen.

The show followed Obi-Wan after the events of the prequels, and he is now in hiding on Tatooine. However, when he is pulled back out for a dangerous mission, he comes face-to-face with his former padawan and his past failures.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.

