At 5:15 am on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Johnny Pizarro was working on the crew of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Pizarro, who was part of set security and parking enforcement, was approached by a suspect who opened his car door and fatally shot him. In the wake of Pizarro’s killing, Variety spoke to several friends and community members near the scene of the crime, many of whom were shaken by this sudden outburst of violence.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO