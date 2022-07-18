ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fire reported at South Memphis apartment

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkcdc_0gj5w3F400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Memphis apartment Sunday evening.

The fire department responded to an apartment fire on South Orleans Street near St. Paul Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department has not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJQMs_0gj5w3F400

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in East Memphis, police say. MPD responded to the shooting around midnight on the 1400 block of Oak Ridge Drive. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Memphis woman dies in chase that ends in Horn Lake

A Memphis woman is dead after an officer involved shooting regarding a high speed chase in Horn Lake. In the early morning hours of July 20, Horn Lake Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to stop. After several hours, the chase ended with the Memphis woman dead after officers were forced to fire shots.
HORN LAKE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in East Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in East Memphis from an overnight shooting. At approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Oak Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Suspect surrenders after one killed in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi. The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot. Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar Tree. […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Crash involving 18-wheeler causes major I-240 backup

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-240 caused some major delays Wednesday afternoon. All westbound traffic on the interstate was diverted onto the Lamar Avenue exit and back onto the interstate. TDOT cameras showed tow trucks on the scene working to remove the truck from the median. The crash was cleared around 7:50 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TBI investigating after violent Oakland arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a case from Fayette County after a violent arrest went viral. Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson confirmed the TBI will be investigating the Oakland Police Department’s arrest of Brandon Calloway. This case came to light when a social media post alleging a young […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

$12K reward offered for information in Memphis cold case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are offering a $12,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a 2012 homicide. Investigators say on July 26, 2012, police responded to a shooting on South East Yates Road, and found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, dead inside the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Ark. 12-year-old found after MBI issues alert

UPDATE: Peyton Lynn Moise has been found safely, MBI said. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for Peyton Lynn Moise from West Memphis, Arkansas. The MBI has described the 12-year-old as about 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Man threatens to shoot up Parkway Village daycare, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he threatened that a daycare would get shot up on Tuesday afternoon, police say. It happened at Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in Parkway Village around 3 p.m.  According to police, Jarvis Stiger went to the daycare to ask about care services for his children when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MBI issues alert for missing child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for Peyton Lynn Moise from West Memphis, Arkansas. The MBI has described the 12-year-old as about 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Pastor’s death spotlights increase in carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Carjackings have increased over the last three years according to numbers provided by the Memphis Police Department. A local pastor, Autura Eason-Williams, was killed outside her home in Whitehaven Monday evening the latest fatality in a rising crime wave. “Incidents like these should make everyone have sleepless nights. It should make everyone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

15-year-old charged with murder of Memphis faith leader, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy is one of two teenagers who were arrested after a Memphis faith leader was shot to death in Whitehaven Monday evening. The gunfire erupted during a carjacking on Whitehaven Lane around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, July 18, according to Memphis Police. Family and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Thief enters Midtown restaurant through drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say broke into a Midtown restaurant and stole some food last week. The burglary happened on July 11 at the Cafe Eclectic on McLean Boulevard. Police say an unknown suspect broke into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars damage Hickory Hill store, take tobacco products

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are on the run after stealing tobacco products and causing severe damage to a Hickory Hill convenience store. Store manager James Shelton said three drive-thru burglars broke into The Pull Thru convenience store on Winchester Road after hours just before 6 Saturday morning. “It’s kind of upsetting to me,” Shelton said. Memphis Police posted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

MEMPHIS CARJACKING: 15-Year-Old Charged in Killing of Methodist Pastor

UPDATE: The Memphis Police Dept. says two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection to the carjacking and murder of beloved Methodist pastor Autura Eason-Williams. The juveniles were transported to Homicide for continued investigation as they matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Autura Eason-Williams.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy