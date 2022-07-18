Fire reported at South Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Memphis apartment Sunday evening.
The fire department responded to an apartment fire on South Orleans Street near St. Paul Avenue at around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The fire department has not said if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
