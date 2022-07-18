Local sweets shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day

PITTSBURG, Kan. – To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, KOAM’s Keri Worthen sat down with the manager of Sweet Treats, a local ice cream shop in Pittsburg.

Sugar Rush is an Ice Cream/Sweet Shop that has been a part of the Pittsburg Community since 2018.

“My mom and I were both growing up we as a family would go out to small soda shops or ice cream parlors or candy shops and we would just spend a lot of time as a family and just talking and hanging out and relaxing,” said Courtney Canfield, Manager of Sweet Treats. “We kind of wanted to bring that same type of family-togetherness feeling to Pittsburg. ”

