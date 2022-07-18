ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local sweets shop celebrates National Ice Cream Day

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynjw5_0gj5w0at00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, KOAM’s Keri Worthen sat down with the manager of Sweet Treats, a local ice cream shop in Pittsburg.

Sugar Rush is an Ice Cream/Sweet Shop that has been a part of the Pittsburg Community since 2018.

“My mom and I were both growing up we as a family would go out to small soda shops or ice cream parlors or candy shops and we would just spend a lot of time as a family and just talking and hanging out and relaxing,” said Courtney Canfield, Manager of Sweet Treats. “We kind of wanted to bring that same type of family-togetherness feeling to Pittsburg. ”

To learn more about the shop, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

“Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake” a huge success… on TikTok

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local restaurant’s video of their April Fool’s Day dessert has become a viral video sensation. MacCheesy’s in Joplin created a TikTok video that was released on April Fool’s Day. The video, which you can watch HERE, shows the creation of “The Deluxe Mac & Cheese Milkshake,” from start to finish. The […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream#Sweets#Soda#Sugar Rush#Food Drink#Restaurants#National Ice Cream Day#Sweet Treats#The Pittsburg Community#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: MoKan Dragway celebrates 60 years and Golden City hosts the Great American Bed Race

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The MoKan Dragway celebrate a special milestone over weekend….it’s 60th Anniversary. On Friday and Saturday, MoKan played host to a big event in honor of 6 decades of operation. Professional racers from across the Midwest rolled into Asbury, Missouri over the weekend to compete for over $35,000 in prize money. There were also fireworks, food trucks and a legendary special guest, Don Garlits, who is considered the father of drag racing. Read more about MoKan Dragway’s 60th Anniversary celebration here.
GOLDEN CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Free-to-vendor farmer’s market helping local growers

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri blueberry farmer aims to give back to the agriculture community through his own farmer’s market. Zack Bridgman, owner of Bridgman’s Blueberry Farm, originally sold only berries from his Jasper County farm. Now he has expanded, all in the name of helping others. Bridgman has created a farmer’s market, […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Humboldt, Kansas

Scandinavian-inspired rental cabins perch around a large fishing pond at Base Camp in Humboldt, Kansas. Though it sits an easy driving distance from the Kansas City metro (as well as Wichita; Topeka; and Tulsa, Oklahoma), this town hasn't been a tourist draw historically. But Base Camp's amenities suggest otherwise. Midcentury furniture. Pendleton blankets. High-end finishes. Stocked firewood for custom-forged firepits. Someone around here is clearly making a play for your vacation attention.
HUMBOLDT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police Honor Memory and Dedication of Ofc David Brewer and wife, Stacey

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:. “Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Mower Sparks 20 acre field fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the majority of the four state area suffering from moderate drought conditions, it doesn’t take much more than a spark to start a fire. That was the case just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon (7/18) in west Joplin, when a tractor mower hit a rock, which sparked a flame that quickly […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy