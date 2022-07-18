ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Shot in Brooklyn, Teen Seriously Wounded: Sources

By Myles Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, and one victim, a teenager, was seriously wounded, a senior law enforcement official said. The NYPD confirmed it...

Guess
2d ago

Grew up in Crown Hgts, Brownsville, ENY areas! Things were pretty crazy in the 70’s, 80’s too however random shootings were not part of the problem…overall crime has decreased in Bklyn. Downtown has become like lower Manhattan use to be…real estate has gone insanely wild! You nearly must be wealthy to afford to buy a brownstone.

