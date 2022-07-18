4 Shot in Brooklyn, Teen Seriously Wounded: Sources
Four people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, and one victim, a teenager, was seriously wounded, a senior law enforcement official said. The NYPD confirmed it...www.nbcnewyork.com
Four people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, and one victim, a teenager, was seriously wounded, a senior law enforcement official said. The NYPD confirmed it...www.nbcnewyork.com
Grew up in Crown Hgts, Brownsville, ENY areas! Things were pretty crazy in the 70’s, 80’s too however random shootings were not part of the problem…overall crime has decreased in Bklyn. Downtown has become like lower Manhattan use to be…real estate has gone insanely wild! You nearly must be wealthy to afford to buy a brownstone.
Comments / 8