Boil water advisory in place for Ashland Area

ASHLAND BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Ashland Area Municipal Authority has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all customers within Ashland Borough.

Customers in Butler Township were not impacted.

According to the Ashland Borough, on Friday, they experienced a loss of positive water pressure, due to a water main break on Oakland Avenue.

The loss of positive water pressure is a sign of conditions that could contaminate water entering the distribution system. Resulting in an increased chance of water that may contain disease-causing organisms.

The borough says do not drink the water without boiling it first. Until further notice, the water should be boiled before anyone drinks it, ice is made, dishes are washed, teeth are brushed, or food is prepared.

For a list of symptoms from drinking improperly prepared water visit the Ashland Borough’s website .

